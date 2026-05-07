Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy Could Miss Full Calendar Year After Tendon Tear

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy is reportedly facing a calendar year on the sidelines after scans revealed a complete tendon detachment following the club's win over Espanyol.

The France international, who has been a vital part of Los Blancos' defensive unit when fit, could reportedly now be facing a full calendar year away from the pitch.

Devastating diagnosis for French defender

Real Madrid have been rocked by the news that Mendy’s latest injury setback is far more severe than the club’s medical staff first anticipated.

The 30-year-old was forced off just 10 minutes into Sunday's 2-0 win over Espanyol and was immediately replaced by Fran Garcia, with initial assessments suggesting a standard hamstring tear that would require a few months of recovery.

However, subsequent scans have revealed a much grimmer reality for the former Lyon man.

Reports from Cadena Cope indicate that one of Mendy’s tendons has completely detached from the bone, an injury that will require surgery and a rehabilitation period of at least one year.

This timeline likely rules the defender out of action until the start of the 2027-28 campaign.

Retirement talk surfaces for Mendy

Given the severity of the damage and the complicated nature of the recovery, there are no guarantees that Mendy will ever return to his physical peak.

Having faced a relentless cycle of fitness issues over the last 24 months, the mental toll is said to be weighing heavily on the Frenchman, and Cope has suggested an early retirement could be on the table.

The news comes as a blow to Alvaro Arbeloa's Real side, as Mendy has consistently proven his worth in high-stakes matches, notably performing at an elite level in the Champions League against the likes of Bayern Munich.

However, his ability to stay on the pitch has become an increasingly rare occurrence, leaving the club to ponder a future without the left-back.

Contractual uncertainty at the Bernabeu

The timing of this injury is particularly cruel given Mendy's contractual situation in the Spanish capital.

His current deal with Real Madrid is set to run until June 2028, meaning that if he does spend a full year on the sidelines, he will return with only one season remaining on his agreement.

This leaves Los Blancos in a difficult position regarding their long-term planning for the defensive line.

Horror injury record continues

Mendy’s latest blow is the culmination of a disastrous fitness record that has seen him manage just 448 minutes of action throughout the current campaign.

Limited to only nine appearances this term, the defender has suffered through five separate injury layoffs, preventing him from building any semblance of rhythm or consistency.

The contrast to last season is stark; though he still dealt with fitness concerns a year ago, he was able to make 31 appearances and played over four times the amount of minutes he managed in 2025-26.