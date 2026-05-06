Real Madrid’s Valverde, Tchouaméni Involved In Altercation During Training

Real Madrid's season has taken another disastrous turn after Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouaméni were reportedly involved in a violent altercation during training.

The two midfielders had to be separated as tensions boiled over, highlighting the growing fractures within a divided dressing room right before a crucial Clasico clash where Barcelona can win the league.

Training ground chaos at Valdebebas

According to MARCA, the atmosphere at Real Madrid has reached a critical breaking point.

Valverde and Tchouaméni nearly came to blows following a fierce argument that perfectly illustrates the internal decay currently plaguing the squad.

The incident began with a routine challenge during a training drill, but a foul sparked one of the most aggressive confrontations witnessed at the club’s training ground.

The players squared up to each other, exchanged shoves, and continued their verbal battle in the dressing room.

This unpleasant episode quickly became the talk of Valdebebas, leaving staff and teammates stunned by the anger on display.

Michael Olise C of Bayern Munich vies with Federico Valverde R and Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid during the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg football match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain, April 7, 2026. (Photo by Cheng Min/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Growing divisions in a frustrated squad

This latest bust-up is a symptom of a squad that is increasingly divided. Madrid finds itself in a delicate position, sitting second in the Liga table with 77 points after 34 matches.

They trail league leaders Barcelona, who have 88 points, by an insurmountable 11-point gap.

The lack of competitive stakes appears to have allowed long-standing frustrations to bubble over. Relationships between several key figures have deteriorated drastically, with certain players no longer on speaking terms.

Emotional fatigue has created a toxic environment where even simple training sessions turn volatile, and the coaching staff face an uphill battle.

Arbeloa disconnect and recent dressing room spats

The rift within the squad reportedly extends beyond the players, as the relationship with Alvaro Arbeloa has become increasingly strained.

Reports suggest up to six players are currently not speaking to him. Furthermore, another conflict surfaced earlier this week involving Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Carreras.

Although the Spanish defender attempted to downplay the situation publicly, stating: "The incident with a teammate is a one-off, without relevance and it is settled," the reality behind closed doors tells a different story.

The cumulative effect of these spats suggests a squad that is completely fraying at the edges.

Clásico looms as the season reaches its breaking point

The timing of this row could not be worse as Madrid prepare for Sunday’s Clásico.

Defeat would be the ultimate insult, as Barcelona need just one point to officially crown themselves champions.

Unless the squad can unite overnight, these internal fractures threaten to completely derail whatever pride remains in this miserable campaign.