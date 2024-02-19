FIFA Men's World Cup
Real Madrid reportedly optimistic on reaching deal with Kylian Mbappé
FIFA Men's World Cup

Real Madrid reportedly optimistic on reaching deal with Kylian Mbappé

Updated Feb. 19, 2024 9:34 a.m. ET

Kylian Mbappé's dream of playing for Real Madrid appears to be closer to becoming a reality.

The star French forward is in talks with the Spanish powerhouse on a deal with a free transfer that would take place over the summer, ESPN reported Monday. Both sides are reportedly "optimistic" that they can come to an agreement soon.

Mbappé is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season. He already informed Paris St. Germain that he would be leaving the club at season's end last week, according to several reports. Real Madrid reportedly made Mbappe an offer last month.

Mbappé and Real Madrid have been linked for at least a couple of years. The current La Liga leaders made a run to sign Mbappe in 2022, reportedly coming close to adding him that offseason. But Mbappé reportedly opted to remain at PSG, whom he's been with since AS Monaco first loaned him there at the start of the 2017-18 season. He eventually joined the club as a full member a year later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Real Madrid was Mbappé's favorite team growing up as a kid in France, rooting for the club while the rest of his family were AC Milan fans. He reportedly told family members that he would someday play for Real Madrid as he idolized a pair of the club's biggest icons, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane. 

The 25-year-old is having another strong season with PSG this year. He's scored 32 goals in 31 total matches, scoring 21 times in 20 Ligue 1 matches and four goals in seven Champions League matches. He's scored 244 career goals with PSG, which is a club record.

PSG holds a 13-point lead in the Ligue 1 standings and is in the round of 16 of the Champions League, making it possible it could face Real Madrid at some point this season. 

share
Get more from FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Brazil fails to qualify for 2024 Olympics amid struggles in 2026 World Cup qualifying

Brazil fails to qualify for 2024 Olympics amid struggles in 2026 World Cup qualifying

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes