Real Madrid reportedly optimistic on reaching deal with Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé's dream of playing for Real Madrid appears to be closer to becoming a reality.

The star French forward is in talks with the Spanish powerhouse on a deal with a free transfer that would take place over the summer, ESPN reported Monday. Both sides are reportedly "optimistic" that they can come to an agreement soon.

Mbappé is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season. He already informed Paris St. Germain that he would be leaving the club at season's end last week, according to several reports. Real Madrid reportedly made Mbappe an offer last month.

Mbappé and Real Madrid have been linked for at least a couple of years. The current La Liga leaders made a run to sign Mbappe in 2022, reportedly coming close to adding him that offseason. But Mbappé reportedly opted to remain at PSG, whom he's been with since AS Monaco first loaned him there at the start of the 2017-18 season. He eventually joined the club as a full member a year later.

Real Madrid was Mbappé's favorite team growing up as a kid in France, rooting for the club while the rest of his family were AC Milan fans. He reportedly told family members that he would someday play for Real Madrid as he idolized a pair of the club's biggest icons, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.

The 25-year-old is having another strong season with PSG this year. He's scored 32 goals in 31 total matches, scoring 21 times in 20 Ligue 1 matches and four goals in seven Champions League matches. He's scored 244 career goals with PSG, which is a club record.

PSG holds a 13-point lead in the Ligue 1 standings and is in the round of 16 of the Champions League, making it possible it could face Real Madrid at some point this season.

