Real Madrid vs. Albacete Player Ratings: Asencio, Carvajal Falter In Historic Cup Upset

Real Madrid were woeful defensively, and despite goals from Franco Mastantuono and Gonzalo Garcia, succumbed to second division Albacete in the Copa Del Rey, losing 3-2 on Wednesday to get Alvaro Arbeloa's reign off to a forgettable start. Los Blancos had most of the ball throughout, but created few clear cut chances. The home side, meanwhile, were clinical - and good value for the win.

Madrid struggled in the early goings, as a mixture of academy kids and first teamers failed to piece together many opportunities. Federico Valverde fired a couple wide from distance while Vinicius Jr, who was full of energy and always taking on his man, put one over.

Albacete, as expected, dug in and were happy to hit on the break. They were good value for the opener, too, when Javi Villar headed past Andriy Lunin after 42 minutes from a corner. But the Madrid were level before half-time as Mastantuono snuck in front of his man to poke home from close range off a set-piece.

Madrid took control in the second half as Vinicius continued to threaten, while Arda Guler got more involved in central areas. A winner looked likely for Arbeloa's men, yet it was opportunistic Albacete who struck again thanks to some shambolic Madrid defending. Raul Asencio failed to clear his lines, the ball bounced around in the box, and Jefte Betancor reacted first to finish with less than 10 minutes remaining.

And then it was chaos. Madrid equalized in the 91st minute thanks to a fine header from Garcia, but Albacete stole victory with almost the final kick via a wonderful curled finish from Betancor. A final heave from Los Blancos proved fruitless in a truly historic cup upset - and a miserable start for Arbeloa.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Estadio Carlos Belmonte...

Goalkeeper & Defense

Andriy Lunin (6/10):

Made a couple of tidy saves and could do nothing about any of the goals.

David Jimenez (7/10):

Reacted slowly on the home side's second to dampen an otherwise tidy outing.

Raul Asencio (4/10):

Poor throughout. Showed a lack of composure on the ball and failed to clear his lines on both goals the first two goals.

Dean Huijsen (6/10):

A bit mixed. Good on the ball and involved in Mastantuono's goal, yet made an error or two.

Fran Garcia (7/10):

Full of pace and supported the attack well. Unfortunate to be subbed.

Midfield

Jorge Cestero (6/10):

Moved the ball well but got exposed in transition.

Federico Valverde (5/10):

Miles off his brilliant best. Erratic at times and resorted to trying to bash them in from range.

Arda Guler (6/10):

Played the cross that led to the Madrid first, assisted the second, and controlled the tempo in the second half.

Attack

Franco Mastantuono (6/10):

Grabbed a goal, but offered little else in the attack.

Gonzalo Garcia (7/10):

Was pretty much a peripheral figure until he produced a lovely header to equalise in the 91st minute.

Vinicius Jr (7/10):

Ran relentlessly at his man and created his share of chances. Fired wide once or twice.

Subs & Manager

David Alaba (6/10):

A decent shift at the back.

Eduardo Camavinga (6/10):

Offered legs in midfield, but not the attacking quality needed.

Dani Carvajal (4/10):

Lacked sharpness. Couldn't track his runner on the winner.

Cesar Palacios (N/A):

No time to make an impact.

Pepe Sanchez (N/A):

No time to make an impact.

Alvaro Arbeloa (3/10):

What an awful start. Madrid were poor in attack and lacking in defense - and entirely deserved to lose. Was Alonso really the problem?