UEFA Champions League Real Madrid extends Carlo Ancelotti's contract after Brazil's interest in hiring him Published Dec. 29, 2023 2:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Real Madrid has extended Carlo Ancelotti's contract until 2026, seemingly ending Brazil's hopes of hiring him as the new national coach.

Ancelotti had been linked with a move to Brazil for months, with the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation publicly expressing his desire to hire the Italian.

But Ancelotti had said all along that he would like to remain at Madrid if the club wanted him. His current contract was to expire at the end of this season.

"Today is a happy day," Ancelotti said on his social media accounts. "Real Madrid and I continue our path together in search of new and greater successes."

ADVERTISEMENT

Financial details of the new contract were not disclosed.

This is Ancelotti's second stint with Madrid. He previously coached the club from 2013-15, and returned in 2021.

Ancelotti has won 10 titles with Madrid, including two Champions Leagues and one Spanish league.

The 64-year-old Ancelotti has been linked to Brazil’s men’s team since Tite stepped down as its coach in December 2022 after the World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil is being coached by Fluminense manager Fernando Diniz.

CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues said he wanted to bring in Ancelotti to lead the five-time world champion in the 2024 Copa America and the 2026 World Cup. Rodrigues last month was removed from office due to irregularities in his election.

The CBF was yet to comment on Madrid's announcement to extend Ancelotti's contract.

Ancelotti holds the record for Champions League titles as a coach with four after guiding Madrid and AC Milan to two each. He is also the only coach to have steered teams to titles in Europe’s five top national leagues, in Spain, England, Italy, Germany and France.

Madrid leads La Liga near the halfway point, tied on points with Girona but ahead on a tiebreaker. It will face Leipzig in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Early in January, Madrid will begin its Copa del Rey campaign and play in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience UEFA Champions League Real Madrid

share