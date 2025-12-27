Rayan Cherki, Man. City Extend Winning Streak to 8 With Nottingham Victory

Rayan Cherki kept Manchester City's Premier League title challenge powering on with a late winner at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The France forward's 83rd minute strike secured a 2-1 victory at the City Ground to make it six league wins in a row for Pep Guardiola's team.

City is on an eight-game winning run in all and provisionally moved to the top of the standings — one point ahead of Arsenal, who are playing Brighton later on Saturday.

"Today is a big win," Cherki told TNT Sports. "I’m proud of the team because this game is very complicated to win."

It was Cherki's second goal in three games and fifth over all. He also provided an assist with an intricate pass to Tijjani Reijnders to put City ahead three minutes into the second half.

Omari Hutchinson equalized for relegation-fighting Forest, which was holding out for a crucial point until Cherki fired through a crowded box for the winner.

Guardiola looks someone who believes his team is ready to regain the title it surrendered to Liverpool last season. He joined in the celebrations with the traveling fans after the final whistle — acting conductor as they celebrated wildly after another win.

