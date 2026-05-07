'People Don't Like Seeing Me Here': Raphinha Rages At Barcelona Transfer Rumors

Barcelona star Raphinha has launched a scathing attack on the media and ongoing transfer speculation, claiming that certain figures are determined to see him leave the Catalan giants.

Ahead of this weekend's high-stakes Clásico against Real Madrid, the Brazilian winger dismissed reports regarding his future as total fabrications.

Frustration over persistent exit rumors

Raphinha has expressed his deep frustration with the constant cloud of uncertainty surrounding his place at the Camp Nou. The former Leeds United man feels he has been unfairly targeted by reports suggesting he is surplus to requirements or looking for a way out of the club.

Speaking to ESPN, the 29-year-old did not hold back when asked about the rumors.

"Since I arrived at Barcelona, since the first day there has been speculation that I am going to leave this club. I think people don't like seeing me here very much. Especially the press... there is one person there who only tells lies."

Direct attack on media reports

The Brazil international took his criticism a step further by singling out specific reporting that he deems to be malicious.

He feels that the narrative being built around his indecision is entirely manufactured by external forces to create instability within the squad.

"The (journalist) who wrote that story (of a possible exit) has already written other lies about me, claiming that I met with the club, or spoke to people internally because I was undecided about my future (at Barcelona). Raphina said.

"That person only tells lies; every time he posts news, it has to be ignored. Almost everything that comes from him is irrelevant and untrue."

Real Madrid showdown up next

Beyond the transfer talk, Raphinha is focused on the immediate opportunity to secure the La Liga title this Sunday against Real Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona currently hold an 11-point lead over their rivals, meaning a draw would be enough to officially crown them champions.

"To be honest, what priority for me is winning the league, regardless of the opponent. For the fans, especially those who have been here longer, beating our biggest rivals is something special," Raphinha stated.

"But the most important thing for me is winning the title. And if it's at their expense, then even better."

Financial pressure at Barcelona

Although Raphinha remains committed to the club, Barcelona’s ongoing economic struggles keep his future under the microscope.

The Catalan giants reportedly need to generate roughly €100m in player sales this summer to satisfy La Liga’s rigid financial criteria.

However, offloading the Brazilian is a complicated prospect for the coaching staff, who consider him "untouchable".

His statistical impact justifies that stance.

Following a prolific campaign of 57 goal contributions in 2024-25, Raphinha has remained remarkably clinical this term.

Despite injuries limiting him to just 31 outings, he has already delivered 27 goal involvements (19 goals and 8 assists).