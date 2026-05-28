'Portugal At Their Best If He Doesn't Play': Bold Ronaldo Claim By Former USA Star

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing for what is almost certainly his final dance on the World Cup stage, but his role within the Portugal national team is once again under intense scrutiny.

As the Al-Nassr striker eyes the only trophy missing from his glittering cabinet, former USA star Taylor Twellman has suggested that his presence actually hinders a squad packed with world-class talent.

Twellman's Bold Ronaldo Verdict

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, the debate surrounding Ronaldo's importance to Roberto Martinez's side has reached a boiling point.

Despite his status as the highest goalscorer in international football history, former USA striker and current analyst Twellman believes the Seleção might be better off leaving their captain on the bench.

Speaking to ESPN on what we can expect from Ronaldo at this World Cup, Twellman said: "This is the best team Ronaldo's ever had around him for Portugal going to the World Cup. I think Portugal is at their best if he doesn't play."

Portugal's Stacked Squad Depth

The argument for a Ronaldo-less XI stems from the incredible depth currently available to Portugal.

Unlike previous tournaments where the burden of scoring fell almost entirely on CR7, Martinez has a wealth of options, including Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Rafael Leão.

The team also boasts further attacking firepower in players like Gonçalo Ramos and Pedro Neto, suggesting the frontline can function effectively without their 41-year-old talisman.

Defensively, the squad is equally formidable. With Rúben Dias anchoring the backline alongside Nuno Mendes and João Cancelo, Portugal possesses a foundation that rival managers envy.

This collective strength has led many to believe that the team should transition toward a more fluid, high-pressing system that may not suit Ronaldo’s current physical profile.

One Final Quest For Glory

For Ronaldo, this tournament represents a record-breaking sixth World Cup appearance and a final opportunity to secure the one major honor that has eluded him at the age of 41.

While his long-term rival Lionel Messi arrives as a defending champion with Argentina, Ronaldo is still hunting for that career-defining international triumph on the global stage.

Despite the external noise, Martinez has remained supportive of his captain's inclusion. The manager also touched on the emotional side of his squad selection, ensuring the presence of established stars remains felt within the group as they look to navigate a group stage containing DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia.

High Expectations In The Group Stage

Portugal will enter the tournament as heavy favorites to top their group, but the pressure will be immense for Martinez to find the right balance between legacy and performance.

The Seleçcão are eager to improve on their last World Cup appearance, which ended in a disappointing quarter-final exit against Morocco.

The inclusion of Ronaldo in the squad ensures that every tactical decision will be microscopic in its scrutiny, especially if the team struggles to find its rhythm early on — knowing that Portugal's best-ever World Cup finish during the Ronaldo era was achieving fourth place back in the 2006 tournament.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).