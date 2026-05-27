Union Fire MLS Coach Of Year Bradley Carnell, Name Jon Scheer Sporting Director

Bradley Carnell, recipient of the 2025 MLS Coach of the Year award, has been fired by the Philadelphia Union as part of a major revamp following the club's historically poor first half of the season.

In addition, Jon Scheer has been promoted from interim to full-time Sporting Director of the club. It is unclear if former Director Ernst Tanner is still a part of the Union.

Union's Woe Well-Documented

Carnell won the award after helping the low-budget Union roar back into the playoffs in 2025 and clinch the Supporters' Shield after missing out in 2024.

But the offseason brought major change, with the club parting ways with several key players, including leading goalscorer Tai Baribo, who now features for D.C. United.

Despite those departures and an injury to star playmaker Quinn Sullivan, Philadelphia were still expected to be competitive this season.

Instead, things quickly fell off the rails. The Union are the only club in MLS sitting on single-digit points, with seven, and their attack has scored just 18 goals - four of which came last weekend - through 15 games.

"I want to thank the fans, the players, the staff, and everyone involved with this club for the support and commitment during my time here," said Carnell in a statement.

"I’m proud of what we accomplished together and grateful for the relationships and memories we built along the way. To my staff and especially the players, thank you for your hard work and dedication through both the highs and the challenges, you inspired me every day and I appreciate the opportunity to have been part of this team.

This is the second time in Carnell's career that a promising start has given way to a sharp downturn. He led St. Louis City SC to the top of the Western Conference in their inaugural season, only to be sacked during a struggling sophomore campaign.

Changes Up Top As Well

The Union also made a significant change at the top of the organization, with Scheer now set to oversee soccer operations as the club's full-time sporting director.

He takes over from Tanner, who was suspended by MLS following an investigation into offensive and discriminatory remarks.

Before that controversy, Tanner was widely regarded as one of the league's top sporting directors, having kept Philadelphia competitive despite the club typically operating with one of MLS' lowest payrolls.

Scheer, who has been with the Union since 2018, is highly-regarded within the organization.

"Jon has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, a deep understanding of our club philosophy, and a clear vision for the future of the Philadelphia Union," said Jay Sugarman, Philadelphia Union Principal Owner, in a statement.

"As we enter a new chapter for the organization, we are confident in Jon’s ability to lead our sporting operations and get us back on track with a culture centered around development, ambition, and sustained success."

What Scheer Said

"I’m honored to take on the role of Sporting Director for the Philadelphia Union and want to thank our ownership group, as well as the mentors, colleagues, and staff members who have supported me throughout my time with the organization," Scheer said in a statement.

"This club has built a strong identity rooted in development, hard work, and a winning culture, and I understand the responsibility that comes with leading that vision forward. I’m committed to helping drive the Union back to the standard our supporters, organization, and community expect."

What Comes Next?

Ryan Richter will assume the role of interim coach for the club as it looks for its next permanent coach.

"While the search for a new head coach begins immediately, we have full confidence in Ryan's ability to lead the team through this transition, given his familiarity with the players and strong commitment to the club’s philosophy and style of play," said Sugarman.

Richter has deep ties to the Union, having first joined the club as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 MLS Supplemental Draft.

After a seven-year professional career, he returned to Philadelphia in 2018 and worked his way through several coaching roles in the organization. He served as the first team’s assistant head coach from 2022-24 before being named Union II head coach in January 2025.

The team resumes action after MLS's World Cup break on July 22.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).