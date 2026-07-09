FIFA Men's World Cup
Patriots Legend Julian Edelman Names The Former Teammate Erling Haaland Reminds Him Of
FIFA Men's World Cup

Patriots Legend Julian Edelman Names The Former Teammate Erling Haaland Reminds Him Of

Published Jul. 11, 2026 1:29 p.m. ET

Erling Haaland is becoming as big of a star off the pitch as he is on it. From trying a New York deli sandwich to getting a custom cowboy hat made, Haaland has taken advantage of everything the United States has to offer.

Haaland's growing off-pitch persona has caught the attention of three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman, largely because he reminds him of one of his former teammates.

"This dude is full, European Gronk," Edelman said on Yahoo Sports Daily. "He's European Gen Z Gronk."

Rob Gronkowski, or "Gronk," is a similarly big personality off the field, to put it lightly. He's done everything from extreme stunts, like rappelling down a five-story building on FOX NFL Sunday’s veterans broadcast, to being the life of the party in the Indy 500 Snake Pit.

On top of his stunts, Gronk was a star on the field, winning four Super Bowls in his 11-year NFL career. Haaland, meanwhile, has won two Premier League titles and a Champions League title since joinin Manchester City in July 2022.

Haaland might have some work to do before he reaches Gronk status on or off the field, but there's no denying he's caught the attention of World Cup fans everywhere.

"I love him getting on Snapchat after the games and answering fans, doing goofy stuff, putting cowboy boots on," Edelman said of Haaland. "It’s been really fun watching these guys come in and enjoy the United States." 

Through five games, Haaland has scored seven goals for Norway, including a brace in its win over Brazil to secure a spot in its first-ever quarterfinals. Haaland and Norway will play its quarterfinal match against England on Saturday at Miami Stadium with kick off at 5 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why Steve Cherundolo And The 2028 Olympics Matter For USA's Future

Why Steve Cherundolo And The 2028 Olympics Matter For USA's Future

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch MLB All-Star Game Watch MLB All-Star GameWatch Norway vs. England Watch Norway vs. EnglandWatch Argentina vs. Switzerland Watch Argentina vs. SwitzerlandWatch France vs. Spain Watch France vs. Spain
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes