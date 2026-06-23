How to Watch Paraguay vs. Australia: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Paraguay and Australia meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET from San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Paraguay lost to the United States 1-4 in their opener and beat Türkiye 1-0 in their second match, with Mauricio and Matias Galarza each scoring once in the tournament so far. Australia beat Türkiye 2-0 in their opener and lost to the United States 0-2 in their second match, with Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe each scoring once in the tournament so far.

What's At Stake

Second place in Group D and a guaranteed place in the round of 32 is on the line when Paraguay and Australia clash on Thursday at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. Both teams have lost to the United States and defeated Türkiye to arrive with three points. But Australia carries an edge in the goal differential tiebreaker and will claim second if the teams play to a draw.

Based on the performances of the teams in their first two games, this game has no clear favorites and is difficult to predict.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Paraguay vs. Australia

When: Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area, CA

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports

Türkiye vs Paraguay Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Check out the full game highlights between Türkiye and Paraguay in the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. Announced by Derek Rae and Rob Green.

Paraguay vs. Australia Odds

Learn more about Paraguay vs. Australia and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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