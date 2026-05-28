'Not Going To Change': Pedri Expresses Desire For Lifetime Barcelona Stay

Barcelona star Pedri has firmly shut down any speculation regarding a future move away from Catalonia ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Fresh off a superb individual season for the Liga champions, the Spanish midfielder detailed how his deep-rooted family history with the Blaugrana makes playing for the club a literal childhood dream come true.

Childhood Dreams Becoming A Reality

Speaking with Televisión Canaria, the midfielder dismissed any talk of a transfer, making it clear that featuring for the Catalan side remains the pinnacle of his ambitions.

"Playing for Barça is the best there is. It’s what I dreamed of as a child, and I’m not going to change it now for anything," he stated firmly.

His family’s dedication to the club dates back to his grandfather, who founded a Barcelona supporters’ club (peña), a legacy later continued by his father. Pedri reflected emotionally on this heritage, noting that he watched the team play in the very clubhouse his family managed.

"I wish he was still alive and living everything that his grandson is living," Pedri said of his late grandfather. "My father always tells me that if he had seen me play for Barça, he would’ve lived with me, he would go to every game, and he would be the #1 fan. He would’ve loved it."

Determination Not To 'Fizzle' Out

The midfielder also shared the story behind his famous name, which originated during his early playing days in Tegueste.

The nickname was born out of necessity when coaches needed to distinguish him from another boy in his class who shared the same first name. Because he was the smaller and skinnier of the two, the label "Pedri" was applied and eventually became a global brand.

Pedri’s obsession with football was fostered by his father, leading to a routine of rushing through lunch just to spend more time on concrete pitches with friends. This upbringing, supported by a family that balanced encouragement with a demand for hard work, shaped his professional outlook.

"My family always told me to believe, to train, that I could become a professional footballer. They told me that I had gifts, but they always said that I had to put in work; if not, it was going to fizzle," he recalled.

Striving For Statistical Improvement

Despite his status as an undisputed starter for Barca and a record of 12 assists in 43 appearances this season, Pedri remains his own harshest critic.

He spent his youth studying the tactical nuances of legendary duo Xavi and Andrés Iniesta, specifically their ability to scan the pitch before receiving the ball. Now, he wants to add a more clinical edge to his own game to match the impact of his idols.

The 23-year-old is determined to increase his output in the final third to help the team reach new heights. "I think I need to improve my number of goals and assists to help the team in that way. I say it every year; I know I have to do it," he confessed.

Life At The Ciutat Esportiva

Off the pitch, Pedri’s life is meticulously organized around his recovery and his passion for the sport. Even on scheduled days off, he is frequently spotted at the Ciutat Esportiva, ensuring his body is in peak condition.

For the Spain international, the grind of a professional footballer is a privilege he never takes for granted. When he does find time to step away from the pressure of La Liga, he enjoys strategy board games and meals with his family, who frequently travel from the Canary Islands to support him.

"I enjoy it a lot every day because this is what I dreamt of. I’m a guy who lives to go to the Ciutat Esportiva and improve every day," he concluded.

Pedri will now hope he can inspire Spain to World Cup glory, with their campaign kicking off against Cape Verde on June 15.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).