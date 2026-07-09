Norway Team Doctor Provides Update On 'Sickness Bug' Ahead Of England Matchup

Norway have issued a firm update regarding the health of their squad ahead of the crucial World Cup quarter-final against England on Saturday.

Following rumours of a sickness bug sweeping through the camp after their victory over Brazil, the team doctor has clarified the situation. Meanwhile, both nations face the added challenge of severe thunderstorms and intense heat in Miami.

Doctor Dismisses Squad Illness Rumors

Following reports of a sickness bug affecting the camp, Norway team doctor Ola Sand has dismissed concerns ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal against England in Miami on Saturday. Speculation arose after manager Stale Solbakken discussed the health of players like Marcus Pedersen and Jorgen Strand Larsen following their 2-1 victory over Brazil.

However, Sand told Norwegian outlet Nettavisen that the squad is fully fit. "All players are healthy now," Sand stated. "Very little fuss, considering that we have been close together for almost six weeks. So great that they believe this [the sickness bug rumor]. We are in control."

Solbakken Explains Recent Health Issues

The initial fears were sparked by Solbakken during his post-match press conference in New Jersey. The Norwegian manager detailed the physical toll of traveling thousands of miles across the United States. He explained that Strand Larsen had suffered from a fever, while Pedersen felt unwell on the morning of the game against Brazil.

Providing full details on the situation, Solbakken said: "We’ve really only had Jorgen who has had a fever. But then there’s been a bit of coughing and rasping evenly, scattered throughout. But there’s air conditioning, flights, changing rooms and all that. We’re over 50 people, so it would be strange if one or the other didn’t come."

Thunderstorms And Heat Threaten Miami Fixture

Beyond the health of the Norway squad, both teams are preparing for extreme weather conditions during Saturday. Forecasts predict temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius in Miami, presenting a performance-impairing challenge. Furthermore, there is a risk of isolated thunderstorms which could disrupt the match.

Thomas Tuchel and the England squad are already familiar with weather complications, having experienced a delayed kick-off against Mexico in their 3-2 win due to lightning strikes. England have also dealt with heat during their 2-1 victory over DR Congo. With Reece James and Jordan Henderson dealing with injuries, England must manage their fitness carefully against a Norway team heavily reliant on Erling Haaland.

What Next For England And Norway?

As Saturday approaches, both nations face a demanding race to ensure their key players are fully fit for this historic World Cup quarter-final. England will aim to maintain their momentum under Tuchel and push closer to the trophy, while Norway must overcome any lingering travel fatigue to deliver another massive upset in Miami.