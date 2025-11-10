Nicaragua vs Honduras: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Nicaragua and Honduras face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Nicaragua vs Honduras and odds.

How to Watch Nicaragua vs Honduras

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: Peacock

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Nicaragua vs Honduras Odds

Honduras is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Nicaragua

10/13: at Costa Rica (Loss, 4–1)

10/9: vs Haiti (Loss, 3–0)

9/9: at Honduras (Loss, 2–0)

9/5: vs Costa Rica (Draw, 1–1)

6/10: at Panama (Loss, 3–0)

Honduras

10/13: vs Haiti (Win, 3–0)

10/9: vs Costa Rica (Draw, 0–0)

9/9: vs Nicaragua (Win, 2–0)

9/5: at Haiti (Draw, 0–0)

7/2: at Mexico (Loss, 1–0)

World Cup 2026

