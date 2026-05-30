No Neymar At World Cup? Brazil Boss Insists Injured Superstar Will Play

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has delivered a major update on Neymar's availability for the upcoming World Cup, insisting the superstar forward remains a core part of his plans despite ongoing fitness concerns. Speculation had grown regarding the Santos star's status after he arrived at the national team camp nursing an injury. Still, the Italian tactician has moved quickly to dismiss any talk of dropping the 34-year-old from the roster.

Ancelotti stands by his talisman

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar will lead Brazil into the 2026 World Cup regardless of the calf injury that has hampered his preparation. Speaking from the team’s base in Teresopolis, the Italian coach insisted that the Santos star is making significant progress and will not be dropped from the 26-man roster.

Ancelotti told reporters ahead of Brazil’s friendly against Panama: "To be clear, Neymar is going to be with us. We think he can recover for the first match [against Morocco] and, if not, for the second [against Haiti]."

The coach remained firm on his selection choices, adding: "No doubt that these 26 players are going to play in the World Cup."

The extent of the injury revealed

The drama surrounding the No. 10 began when he arrived at the camp in a helicopter, only for medical tests to reveal a grade II muscle injury in his right calf.

Despite the diagnosis, Ancelotti defended the decision to include him in the tournament squad. "The player was called up because he had to be called up. We think Neymar is going to recover as soon as possible. He is working well; he is in good spirits," he said.

Ancelotti noted that the Brazilian federation had monitored the situation since the injury occurred recently before taking over his rehabilitation.

A clear role for the No. 10

Beyond the physical recovery, Ancelotti has held individual meetings with Neymar to discuss tactical expectations for the tournament in North America. There have been questions in the Brazilian media about the player's readiness, but the former Real Madrid boss believes the forward is mentally prepared for the challenge ahead.

"Neymar understood very well the role he has to play in this World Cup. Every day he is doing very well. He is working very well to recover as soon as possible," Ancelotti said. "He is in a good environment, but the important thing for him is to clearly understand his role, and I think he has understood it very well."

Timeline for the opener

Neymar is set to sit out the warm-up friendlies against Panama and Egypt as he continues his recovery program behind closed doors. The objective is to have the forward ready for the high-stakes opener in New Jersey, where Brazil are scheduled to face Morocco on June 13.

Should the first match come too soon for the superstar, the coaching staff is optimistic that he will be leading the line by the second group game. For now, the focus remains on ensuring the injury subsides without further complications, allowing the most prolific scorer in Brazil's history another chance at World Cup glory.