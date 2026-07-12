Neymar The Gambler? Brazil Star Enters World Series Of Poker After World Cup Exit

It appears that Neymar knows when to hold them and knows when to fold them.

The Brazilian soccer star took part in the 2026 World Series of Poker tournament in Las Vegas, which includes a $10,000 main event, with video circulating of his presence at the event on Saturday night. Neymar actually competed in the 2025 edition of the event, as well, reaching the final table.

With that said, Neymar didn't have that Raymond Babbitt or Alan Garner in him this year, as he didn't advance past Day 1 of the tournament.

Neymar's participation in the yearly poker showdown comes in the wake of Brazil's World Cup round-of-16 loss to Erling Haaland and Norway on July 5.

Brazil won Group C with a 2-1-0 record by playing Morocco to a 1-1 draw and defeating Haiti (3-0) and Scotland (3-0). They later defeated Japan in the round of 32 (2-1) before being eliminated by Norway in the round of 16 (2-1).

Neymar was subbed into action for Brazil in the 68th minute against Norway and would later score the country's last goal of the tournament on a penalty kick in stoppage time. He only appeared in two games for Brazil in the World Cup, having entered the tournament with a right calf injury. Neymar came off the bench in both of the contests he played in.

The 2026 World Cup marked the fourth and final World Cup that the La Liga and Ligue 1 legend will play for Brazil (2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026); Neymar announced his retirement from international play on July 5.

Neymar, who has a combined 457 goals and 262 assists as a professional, tallied nine goals in 15 career World Cup matches and 80 goals in 129 games overall for Brazil.

Outside international play, the 34-year-old Neymar has spent the last two seasons with Santos in Brazil's Serie A.