How to Watch Netherlands vs. Morocco: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Netherlands and Morocco meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Monday, June 29, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET from Monterrey Stadium.
Netherlands won Group F, finishing with a 2-1-0 record through three matches and scoring 10 goals against four conceded. Forward Brian Brobbey scored three times across the group stage, while Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville each scored twice.
Morocco advanced from Group C with an identical 2-1-0 record and seven points, drawing 1-1 with Brazil in their opener, then beating Scotland 1-0 and Haiti 4-2. Midfielder Ismael Saibari scored three times for Morocco through the group stage.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Netherlands vs. Morocco
- When: Monday, June 29, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Monterrey Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Netherlands' Jan Paul van Hecke scores header off corner vs Tunisia | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Netherlands vs. Morocco Odds
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