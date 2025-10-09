Northern Ireland vs Slovakia: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Northern Ireland and Slovakia face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Northern Ireland vs. Slovakia and odds.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs. Slovakia

Date: Friday, October 10, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ViX+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Northern Ireland vs. Slovakia Odds

As of October 10, Northern Ireland is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Northern Ireland

9/7: at Germany (Loss, 3–1)

9/4: at Luxembourg (Win, 3–1)

6/10: vs Iceland (Win, 1–0)

6/7: at Denmark (Loss, 2–1)

3/25: at Sweden (Loss, 5–1)

Slovakia