Bruno Fernandes Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo With Latest Manchester United Feat

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has secured a record-breaking fifth Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award following an exceptional individual campaign. The Portuguese playmaker has now surpassed the tallies of club legends Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea, cementing his status as one of the most consistent performers in the club's modern history.

Red Devils captain honored

Fernandes has enjoyed a resurgent campaign under the guidance of Michael Carrick, helping United secure a return to the Champions League despite early-season domestic cup exits. The 31-year-old’s influential performances, which include a remarkable 19 assists, have earned him the prestigious award for a record-breaking fifth time. This accolade places him one clear of iconic former team-mates De Gea and Ronaldo, reinforcing his status as a modern-day talisman at Old Trafford.

Chasing Premier League history

The Portugal international has weighed in with eight goals, but the headline-grabbing statistics surround his immense creativity. Having created 124 chances this term, the fourth-highest tally in a single Premier League campaign, Fernandes is on the verge of equalling the competition's

Currently sitting on 19 league assists, the United skipper requires just one more to match the milestone of 20 set by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, with two domestic fixtures remaining to potentially surpass that legendary figure.

Legacy amongst the greats

Since arriving in 2020, Fernandes has consistently been the standout performer at the club, first winning the prize under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before achieving a personal-best 28-goal haul the following year. After Marcus Rashford and Ronaldo claimed the trophy in intervening seasons, Fernandes returned to the top of the fan vote in 2024 following FA Cup success at Wembley. By securing his latest win, he becomes only the second player after De Gea to complete a hat-trick of consecutive victories.

Record-breaking finish in sight

United conclude their season with a home fixture against Nottingham Forest this Sunday before travelling to Brighton a week later. These matches represent a vital opportunity for Fernandes to maintain his momentum and secure the individual assist record following a pivotal turnaround in the club's fortunes. With Champions League football safely secured for next term, the captain remains the focal point for a side looking to build on their strong finish and prepare for a significant summer of development.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).