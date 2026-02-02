Salah Breaks Record Held By Rooney, Henry With 152nd Goal Contribution At Anfield

Mohamed Salah has taken a Premier League record off Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and Arsenal great Thierry Henry, with the Egyptian superstar further highlighting his value to the Liverpool cause following a testing time at Anfield.

Salah teed up one of the Reds' four goals as they recovered from falling behind on home soil to see off Newcastle.

Salah back in favor after explosive rant

Salah was unable to get on the scoresheet himself against the Magpies, with his last effort in the Premier League being recorded against Aston Villa back on November 1, 2025. He was benched not long after that.

An explosive rant was then aimed in the direction of his employers on Merseyside, with the 33-year-old frustrated at being restricted to a bit-part role. He is a Premier League, Champions League, Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year winner.

A welcome break from the headlines being generated in England was enjoyed when heading off on Africa Cup of Nations duty. Any issues appear to have been smoothed over, with Salah being welcomed back into Arne Slot’s starting XI.

Salah broke two Premier League records against Newcastle

He made an important contribution to the collective cause against Newcastle, with an assist for Hugo Ekitike allowing Liverpool to restore parity in a game that they eventually ran away with. Salah has now scored 10 goals and laid on the same amount across his outings against the Magpies.

The ‘Egyptian King’ is the first player to reach double figures in those two departments against a single Premier League opponent. That is not the only landmark, though, that Salah has reached.

In laying on another effort at Anfield, Salah has been involved in more goals at one English top-flight venue than any other player in the Premier League era. He has found the target on 107 occasions at Liverpool’s iconic home, while registering 45 assists.

That stunning tally of 152 contributions has taken him one clear of Rooney and Henry, who delivered their respective returns at Old Trafford and Highbury. There is the promise of more to come from Salah, as he is working on a contract through to 2027.

Salah shining again for the Reds

Reds legend Steve McManaman is delighted to see Salah back to his best, with surprising transfer talk being quietened again for now. The former winger told TNT Sports: "I think he gives Liverpool balance. Whether he has a good game or a bad game is a talking point, but when he was at AFCON, Liverpool really missed him, they were very lopsided.

"He wants to play on the right, so when he plays and when he scores and when he stars in the game, Liverpool are a much, much better side when he's in it than when he's not. So I think relationships are fine and I think hopefully we'll see the best out of him now for the rest of the season."

Transfer plans: Liverpool could spend before deadline

While Salah is expected to remain in his current surroundings until the summer, if not beyond, it could be that Liverpool welcome fresh faces through the doors before the winter recruitment deadline passes.

Quizzed on his plans for the final hours of the window, with speculation continuing to rage on the back of a record-breaking spending spree from the Reds in the summer of 2025, Slot told reporters after witnessing a welcome win over Newcastle: "I think there’s always a lot of talks about Liverpool and a lot of talks about Liverpool players. There was a lot of noise around the club the last week, [or] maybe I should say weeks.

"I think our fans showed today what noise really means – that’s being loud, because they were so helpful today. So that is what noise here is in Liverpool. I think we are trying to strengthen the squad and not trying to weaken it. Forty-eight hours, I don’t know how long to go, but let’s see when the window ends."

Liverpool can focus on transfers over the next couple of days, with the Reds not due to be back in action until welcoming old adversaries Manchester City to Anfield for another eagerly-anticipated Premier League fixture on Feb. 8.