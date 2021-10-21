MLS MLS Footnotes: New England Revolution look to finish record-breaking season with first title 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's Note: MLS Footnotes takes you inside the major talking points around the league and across American soccer.

Four years after the biggest disappointment of an otherwise stellar four-decade-plus career, Bruce Arena is living his best life.

The two-time U.S. World Cup coach — who presided over the failure to qualify for the 2018 tournament in his second stint with the national team — has the New England Revolution on pace for a record-smashing finish to the 2021 campaign.

That march toward history continued Wednesday, as the Revs staved off a late D.C. United rally to win 3-2. The victory gave them 69 points, just four shy of the MLS single-season points mark set by Bob Bradley’s LAFC in 2019. New England has three games left, starting Sunday at Orlando City (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1/FOX Deportes, FOX Sports app).

Barring a monumental collapse, the Revs will claim the Supporters’ Shield for the first time since they debuted as one of the league’s founding members 26 seasons ago.

"We’re solid in every position, we have some depth, and we have a good mentality as a team," Arena told FOX Sports in an interview earlier this week. "This group in particular really is a lot of fun. It’s a lot of young guys that are fun to work with every day."

Among those are electric Canadian winger Tajon Buchanan (22), USMNT defensive prospect Henry Kessler (23), Polish national team striker Adam Buksa (25) and MLS MVP shoo-in Carles Gil (28), who scored a screamer on Wednesday to go with his league-leading 17 assists:

New England’s veterans have been just as important. The roster mix — top-end foreign attacking talent with lunch-pail-type vets behind them — resembles Arena’s LA Galaxy teams that won three MLS Cups between 2011 and 2014.

"The biggest thing is the consistency we have in the group," goalkeeper Matt Turner said of the Revs. "You have core guys in this organization — Andrew Farrell, Scottie Caldwell, Teal Bunbury, Brad Knighton — who have been there for a number of years. If you look at our roster in general, there’s tons of MLS experience."

That experience will matter when the postseason begins next month. So should the fact that the Revs have had to earn every point. Wednesday marked their 17th win (out of 21) by a single goal.

"We’re not one of those flashy, sexy teams that’s dominating opponents. Every single game has been an absolute grind," Turner said. "Teams are starting to get desperate for points. We’re getting a real feel for what it’s going to be like in the playoffs."

MLS FOOTNOTES

1. Arena football

If the Revs do hoist the Supporters’ Shield, it will be the 70-year-old Arena’s fourth regular-season title, breaking a tie with the late Sigi Schmid. Schmid won Shields with the Galaxy, Columbus Crew and Seattle Sounders. Arena’s came with D.C. United in 1997 and LA (2010, 2011).

While Arena has won consistently through the years — he has five MLS Cups and five NCAA titles, and he led the USMNT to the World Cup quarters in 2002 — his methods have changed over time.

"I’m much more tolerant [now]," he said. "Like anything else, if you do it for so long, it’s easier because you know what’s ahead of you. I’ve always enjoyed having a good working relationship with players.

"We have a lot of young guys that actually listen to you, which is nice. And our veterans are pretty respectful, too. So it’s a good environment. At this point in my life, if everything was a pain in the ass every day, it wouldn’t be fun."

2. A Galaxy far, far away

Foxborough is about as far from Los Angeles as it gets. The Galaxy have always been the league’s glamour club. The Revolution? Not so much. (That has been the perception, anyway.) But New England has quietly improved off the field. The $39 million training facility in use since last season is among the league’s finest.

"When I was at the Galaxy, our day-to-day operation wasn’t as good as one might think," Arena said. "Here, our training fields are great. We’re in an era where we have video analysts, sports performance people, sports medicine staff. I used to do a lot of that stuff on my own."

There’s also another huge advantage.

"Our ownership doesn’t bother me at all," Arena said. "They don’t interfere with any player moves. They might have questions, but they support everything. That hasn’t been the case in a lot of places I’ve been."

3. Everybody loves a winner

While many MLS expansion clubs hit the ground running in their home markets, some MLS originals — FC Dallas, the New York Red Bulls and, yes, the Revs — have long struggled for relevance locally. It’s probably no coincidence that those are the only remaining original teams without an MLS Cup.

"Boston is a city of champions. They want teams to win," Arena said. "Even though we’re bottom of the ladder in terms of recognition, now that we’re starting to win, we’re getting recognized."

4. Going to the Matt

My interview with Turner came on the same day that a story posted on the league’s website with a headline that began "Matt Turner slumping."

Turner addressed his recent play even before being asked.

"I’ve let in a few goals here and there that I typically do better on, so I’ve been pretty frustrated personally, not feeling like my teammates have been able to rely on me as much," he said.

In addition to his packed club schedule, Turner started the USMNT’s first five World Cup qualifiers, including three in Central America.

"It probably has a little bit to do with all that travel," he said. "Qualifying games are super-emotional, and you’re putting a lot of effort and energy into those games. Then you have to turn around two days later and play a game in MLS. When games are coming thick and fast, you don’t have a lot of time to iron those details out. But it’s a good problem to have."

Turner was replaced in the U.S. net for last week’s win over Costa Rica, with coach Gregg Berhalter opting for Manchester City’s Zack Steffen instead.

"Gregg told me the day before the game," Turner said. "I feel like I was able to express my frustration and disappointment, but in a way that I was also respecting the decision he made.

"Obviously, Zack is a great goalkeeper. From there, my job is to make Zack feel the best he possibly can for the game so that we win. The opportunity to represent our country is bigger than all of us as individuals. You have a responsibility to put your best foot forward in whatever role you’re given."

5. World Cup or bust

Given Arena’s history with the USMNT, he definitely has thoughts on the start of the Octogonal. With six of the 14 games played, the Americans sit second behind rival Mexico, whom they face Nov. 12 in Cincinnati. The top three finishers automatically qualify for Qatar 2022.

"They were very naive, listening to some of these young guys shooting their mouths off and saying they’re getting nine points in three games," Arena said. "They’re learning. The coach is learning. It’s new to Gregg — Gregg doesn’t have that much experience yet. There’s obviously a learning curve."

Still, Arena believes that the quality of foes across CONCACAF has dropped compared to four years ago. Against the U.S., Costa Rica fielded a pair of former MLS attackers in 39-year-old Alvaro Saborio and 37-year-old Christian Bolaños.

"I got a note from a former national team coach who said it looked like an alumni game," Arena said. "The teams are not that strong — especially the bottom teams — and the U.S. has been able to get through their peaks and valleys because of it.

"They’re in good position. They still have to play Mexico twice. They have to play in Canada. Those will be challenging. So they’ve got a little more ahead of them, but I see no reason why they won’t qualify for the World Cup."

6. You say you want the Revolution

Only five of the 27 MLS teams have fewer points than Orlando City in its past 10 matches. On Wednesday, the Lions settled for a tie at home to Montreal. If not for Peruvian backstop Pedro Gallese’s Save of the Year candidate in the second half, they might have gotten nothing:

With the league-leading Revs coming to town next, the Lions must regroup quickly.

"As a competitor, you always want to play the best," Orlando forward Daryl Dike said. "They’re trying to make history. We want to spoil it."

7. Don't sleep on Montreal

The point for the tie with Orlando put CF Montreal into sixth place, one point north of both D.C. and New York City FC.

"They’re a top side," Dike said of Wilfried Nancy’s squad. "They have a good system. Coming into the playoffs, I think they’re one of the stronger teams."

The Bleu-Blanc-Noir’s next three matches are against Toronto, Houston and the Red Bulls. All are currently out of playoff position, with TFC and the Dynamo already eliminated. Montreal closes the regular season with a Decision Day rematch versus Orlando on Nov. 7.

8. What's next for Daryl Dike?

Nobody in MLS has had a longer year than Dike. The 21-year-old Oklahoma-born forward started 2021 on loan to Barnsley in England’s second tier, where his nine strikes in 19 league appearances put him on the radar of Premier League suitors. But injury prevented Dike from contributing much to the USMNT’s Gold Cup win, and Orlando turned down a $10 million offer from a top-six Prem side before the summer transfer window slammed shut, according to reports.

"I can’t really sit there and feel sorry for myself," Dike said. "I needed to get over it."

His experience in Europe was an eye-opener.

"I’d always wanted to test myself in England. It helped me develop mentally, and I learned new things there that I might not have in MLS," he said. "Right now, getting into the playoffs with Orlando is in the forefront of my mind. Once January comes, then I can shift my focus."

9. What’s next for Luchi Gonzalez?

Multiple sources told FOX Sports that Gonzalez, who was fired by FCD last month, spoke to U.S. Soccer about its vacant under-20 men’s national team post. Gonzalez let the fed know that he’d rather pursue other opportunities, the sources said.

Makes sense. Cincinnati, Chicago Fire, Salt Lake and Toronto still have vacancies, while LAFC’s Bradley and Tab Ramos (Houston Dynamo) are in contract years and might not return. Word is that Gonzalez could also have options in Liga MX.

10. Must have experience

With several big-name foreign coaches — Frank de Boer, Jaap Stam and Gabriel Heinze — failing miserably in recent years, the trend is swinging back to managers with MLS experience.

Here’s one lesser-known name to add to the mix: Afshin Ghotbi. The Iranian-born, California-raised 57-year-old was an assistant coach with the U.S. at the 1998 World Cup and filled the same role with South Korea and the Galaxy before going on to lead Iran’s national team and top-flight clubs in Japan and China.

He’s believed to have already interviewed for one MLS opening.

11. Pass it on

Finally, recently retired MLS standouts Greg Garza and Michael Parkhurst, who helped Atlanta win a title in 2018, have partnered on a new business venture that offers mentoring services to young professionals and aspiring pros alike.

"Talented players often lose their way and end up leaving the game too soon, never reaching their potential," the Beyond Goals website reads. "We’re passionate about using the experience we gained to help you on your path."

Good stuff, guys.

One of the most prominent soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams in more than a dozen countries, including multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports, the New York City native was a staff writer for Yahoo Sports and ESPN. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre .

