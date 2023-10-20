MLS MLS Decision Day: Will Lionel Messi, Miami play spoiler in Charlotte? Published Oct. 20, 2023 2:03 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The final round of the MLS regular season is Saturday, and while 13 of the 18 available spots in the 2023 MLS Cup playoffs have already been snapped up, 10 teams are still in contention.

Five squads are vying for the last two berths in the Eastern Conference. Five more are competing for the remaining three places in the West. All of them are desperate to join the postseason party.

There's much to play for even among the clubs that have already qualified, with some still jockeying for the best possible playoff matchups.

With all of that in mind, these are the eight most intriguing matchups on Decision Day:

Lionel Messi and Miami won't take part in the postseason, with Inter already mathematically eliminated. But Messi — who is expected to play in Charlotte after scoring twice for Argentina this week in a World Cup qualifying game in Peru — and his Herons can still play spoiler on Saturday night. The Crown must win plus get some help to make the playoffs one year after their expansion campaign. If Messi & Co. manage so much as a tie, it would eliminate the hosts in front of the huge crowd expected to show up for the GOAT's first appearance at Bank of America Stadium.

Minnesota exploded for five goals in its first match after the firing of Adrian Heath, the only coach the club had had since its 2017 debut. Tied on points with SKC, the Loons must win in Kansas to even have a chance of snaring one of the last spots out West. Same for Sporting, which also took all three points from its last game, an impressive 3-2 victory at Real Salt Lake. With a tie of no use to either side, expect an entertaining affair.

The Crew sealed the deal a month ago but will be hoping to leapfrog the Philadelphia Union and jump to third place on the season's final day. A win and a Philly loss or tie against the New England Revolution would do the trick. For Montreal, beating former coach Wilfried Nancy will be enough. It won't be easy: Columbus has lost just once at home all year.

As much as the already-eliminated Galaxy can't wait for their miserable 2023 to end, they can still knock FCD out on Decision Day. After mustering only a tie its game in hand against the Colorado Rapids, Dallas needs all three points in Southern California to guarantee a playoff trip, though there is a chance the Hoops could back in with a draw in Carson if other results in the West go their way.

There's a slight possibility that the Red Bulls could back in with a tie, but even three points might not be enough to extend the league's longest active playoff streak to a 14th season. It could help that Nashville doesn't have much to play for. Gary Smith's team is locked into a playoff spot in the East but can't secure home field advantage in the first round.

The Quakes remain in control of their own destiny and the match is pretty simple: win and they're in, though a tie would be enough if Dallas and Portland both lose. Austin is already out, which in theory helps the hosts.

Less than two years removed from winning MLS Cup, NYCFC must best the Fire at home Saturday and get help elsewhere for the chance to even compete for the trophy this fall. The Fire, which hasn't qualified for the postseason since 2017, is in a similar spot: a win won't necessarily get them in, though a point would be enough if Charlotte doesn't win and the Red Bulls lose in Music City.

The Timbers lost that 2021 finale to NYCFC, but a victory on Saturday will have them back in the hunt for the silverware. Unlike the Pigeons, Portland doesn't have to scoreboard-watch: beat the Dynamo and they'll clinch. Already qualified Houston won't mail it, though — not with a top-four finish still possible for Hector Herrera's squad.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

