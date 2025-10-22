MLS
Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders: How to Watch, Odds, Game 2 Preview

Published Nov. 3, 2025 8:50 a.m. ET

Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders are set to play in Game 2 of their Best-of-3 MLS Playoff series. In Game 1, Minnesota won the match 3-2 on penalties after a scoreless draw during regular time. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Minnesota vs Seattle and odds.

How to watch Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders

Minnesota vs. Seattle Odds

Seattle is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Minnesota United FC

  • 10/27: vs Seattle (Win, 0-0)
  • 10/18: at LA Galaxy (Loss, 2–1)
  • 10/4: vs Sporting Kansas City (Win, 3–0)
  • 9/27: vs Colorado Rapids (Draw, 1–1)
  • 9/20: at Chicago Fire FC (Loss, 3–0)

Seattle Sounders FC

  • 10/27: at Minnesota (Loss, 0-0)
  • 10/18: at New York City FC (Win, 2–1)
  • 10/11: vs Real Salt Lake (Win, 1–0)
  • 10/4: vs Portland Timbers (Win, 1–0)
  • 9/27: vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Draw, 2–2)
  2025 MLS Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores

    2025 MLS Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores

    MLS Trending Image: MLS Cup Champions: Complete list of winners by year

    MLS Cup Champions: Complete list of winners by year

