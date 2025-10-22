MLS
Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders: How to Watch, Odds, Game 2 Preview
Published Nov. 3, 2025 8:50 a.m. ET
Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders are set to play in Game 2 of their Best-of-3 MLS Playoff series. In Game 1, Minnesota won the match 3-2 on penalties after a scoreless draw during regular time. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Minnesota vs Seattle and odds.
How to watch Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders
- Date: Monday, November 3, 2025
- Time: 10:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Minnesota vs. Seattle Odds
Seattle is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Minnesota United FC
- 10/27: vs Seattle (Win, 0-0)
- 10/18: at LA Galaxy (Loss, 2–1)
- 10/4: vs Sporting Kansas City (Win, 3–0)
- 9/27: vs Colorado Rapids (Draw, 1–1)
- 9/20: at Chicago Fire FC (Loss, 3–0)
Seattle Sounders FC
- 10/27: at Minnesota (Loss, 0-0)
- 10/18: at New York City FC (Win, 2–1)
- 10/11: vs Real Salt Lake (Win, 1–0)
- 10/4: vs Portland Timbers (Win, 1–0)
- 9/27: vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Draw, 2–2)
