'Might Awaken Demons': France's Kylian Mbappé Admits To Game He'll Never Rewatch

France captain Kylian Mbappé has candidly admitted that he has never rewatched his country's heartbreaking 2022 World Cup final defeat against Argentina. Despite netting a historic hat-trick during the thrilling showpiece event in Qatar, the Real Madrid superstar confessed that revisiting the painful memory could reopen old psychological wounds.

Les Bleus talisman haunted by Qatar

The French skipper opened up about the lasting emotional toll of the dramatic showpiece event in Doha, where his side eventually lost 4-2 on penalties following a chaotic 3-3 draw.

At just 23 years old, the forward became the youngest player to feature in two separate finals and the only one to finish on the losing side despite scoring three goals. His extraordinary performance secured the tournament's Golden Boot, but the ultimate collective disappointment continues to overshadow those individual records.

Skipper reflects on historic drama

Speaking in an emotional interview conducted just one week before the 2026 tournament, the prolific forward explained his reluctance to revisit the cinematic encounter.

Reflecting on the match, Mbappe revealed in an interview with Sorare: "The greatest final of all time? I think nothing matches it in terms of entertainment, the clash, the match scenario, with so many twists and turns. It ended with penalties, the most brutal way for anyone.

"It was either Lionel Messi’s first World Cup win or a back-to-back for France, so it was historic no matter what. (...) Have I watched the match again since? Never! I think if I do, it might awaken some demons."

Unprecedented individual exploits end in heartbreak

The forward's sensational display in Lusail broke multiple records, including a breathtaking 95-second brace that single-handedly rescued Didier Deschamps' side from a two-goal deficit.

His equalising volley in the 81st minute clocked a staggering 123.34 km/h, officially registering as the hardest-struck shot of the entire 2022 tournament.

By converting his second penalty during extra time, he matched Geoff Hurst’s iconic 1966 feat and became the highest scorer in World Cup final history with five career goals.

African test evokes painful memories

Boasting an incredible international record of 56 goals in 97 caps, the dynamic attacker is now preparing to lead his nation into a Group I campaign in North America. Les Bleus will launch their tournament itinerary versus Senegal at the MetLife Stadium on Tuesday, June 16, before facing subsequent group fixtures against Iraq and Norway.

The opening clash automatically evokes dark historical parallels to the 2002 tournament, where a defending French team suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat at the hands of the West African nation.