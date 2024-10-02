United States Mauricio Pochettino’s first USMNT roster includes veteran keeper Zack Steffen Updated Oct. 2, 2024 12:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Veteran goalkeeper Zack Steffen is the most notable inclusion on new U.S. men’s national team coach Mauricio Pochettino’s first roster since taking charge of the program last month.

Captain and AC Milan star Christian Pulisic headlines Pochettino’s 25-player list, which was announced on Wednesday ahead of next week’s friendly against Panama and another at Mexico on Oct 15. Juventus teammates Weston McKennie and Tim Weah were also selected, as were fellow longtime regulars Brenden Aaronson, Tim Ream, Yunus Musah and Matt Turner.

Steffen, the USMNT’s first choice keeper during much of the 2022 World Cup cycle, hasn’t played for his country since helping the Americans qualify for the tournament in Qatar in March of that year. Former U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter didn’t take the former Manchester City No. 2 to the main event, where Turner started the team’s four games. The 29-year-old Steffen left the English champions for the Colorado Rapids ahead of the current MLS season.

"We know him, and I think he deserved the opportunity to be with us," Pochettino said during a video conference with reporters shortly after the roster was named. "I think it's a good opportunity to see him and analyze. But not only with him, with all the players."

Steffen is one of four MLS-based players named; the others are Charlotte FC's Ream, Columbus Crew backstop Patrick Schulte and FC Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson.

The group will begin assembling on Sunday in Austin, Texas, site of the Oct. 12 meeting with Los Canaleros.

Pochettino’s full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath, Cardiff City (Wales); Patrick Schulte, Columbus Crew (MLS); Zack Steffen, Colorado Rapids (MLS); Matt Turner, Crystal Palace (England)

Defenders: Marlon Fossey, Standard Liege (Belgium); Kristoffer Lund, Palermo (Italy); Mark McKenzie, Toulouse (France); Tim Ream, Charlotte FC (MLS); Antonee Robinson, Fulham (England); Miles Robinson, Cincinnati (MLS; Joe Scally, Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany); Auston Trusty, Celtic (Scotland)

Midfiedlers: Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United (England); Gianluca Busio, Venezia (Italy); Johnny Cardoso, Real Betis (Spain); Weston McKennie, Juventus (Italy); Aidan Morris, Middlesbrough (England); Yunus Musah, AC Milan (Italy); Malik Tillman, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Forwards: Folarin Balogun, Monaco (France); Ricardo Pepi, PSV Eindhoven; Christian Pulisic, AC Milan; Josh Sargent, Norwich City (England); Timothy Weah, Juventus; Haji Wright, Coventry City (England)

Injuries prevented Pochettino from selecting a number of usual call-ups. Rugged midfielder Tyler Adams remains sidelined following post-Copa América back surgery. Right back Sergiño Dest won’t return from his torn ACL until early next year. Attacker Gio Reyna hasn’t played for Borussia Dortmund since tweaking his hamstring while training with the USMNT last month. Chris Richards was also omitted after being forced to miss Crystal Palace’s most recent Premier League match with a hamstring issue of his own. Another central defender, Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers, sat out Tuesday’s Champions League loss to Dortmund with a sore toe.

Former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur manager Pochettino was hired on Sept. 10 to replace Berhalter, who was fired in July following the Americans’ group stage exit from the U.S.-hosted Copa América. The country will also stage the 2026 World Cup along with North American neighbors Canada and Mexico.

Pochettino said that he didn't want to make too many personnel changes right away.

"We've started to follow some very good players who I think have the potential and maybe are not now on the roster," he said. "But for sure they're going to be on the roster in the future."

New coach or not, there should be plenty of motivation for the USMNT in both of its October exhibitions. Panama stunned the U.S. in its second Copa match after Weah was shown an early red card, while Mexico remains the Americans’ biggest rival. The U.S. is unbeaten in seven straight matches against El Tri — including a 2-0 victory in the 2024 Concacaf Nations League final — but has just one win south of the border in 28 tries all-time.

One of Pochettino's early challenges will be to restore the team's shaken morale following its difficult summer.

"We want to start from the first day working and helping them to perform and to feel confidence, because I think the talent is there," said Pochettino, who has only met one member of his new team — left back Antonee Robinson — since taking the job. "It's our responsibility to create a very nice environment."

"They need to be happy," Pochettino added. "We are going to enjoy playing football. I need them to play with freedom."

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports. A former staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports, he has covered U.S. men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

