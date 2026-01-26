Cole Palmer To Manchester United? England Star 'Would Welcome' Transfer To Boyhood Club

Homesick Cole Palmer would be open to a potential switch to boyhood club Manchester United this summer. Palmer left Manchester City for Chelsea in 2023 and has gone on to become a key player for the Blues. However, the England international is reportedly unsettled in London and would welcome the chance to move back to Manchester at the end of the season.

'Untouchable' Palmer is reportedly homesick

Palmer has scored 41 goals and laid on an additional 19 assists for the Blues since joining from City two-and-a-half years ago. As such, the England international has gone on to become an 'untouchable' for Chelsea and it would take a significant offer for the west London side to consider a sale.

However, the 23-year-old is reportedly homesick in London and would welcome the chance to move to boyhood club United, according to The Sun. Palmer has been plagued by a problematic groin problem and has been restricted to just 12 league appearances this season. In addition, Palmer was left out of the Chelsea squad that beat Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Goals from Estevao, Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez the Blues race into a three-goal lead, while Palace bagged a late consolation through Chris Richards after midfielder Adam Wharton was shown his marching orders in the 72nd minute.

Palmer 'very happy' at Chelsea, says Rosenior

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior is adamant that Palmer is 'very happy' at Chelsea despite reports suggesting otherwise. "I've had numerous conversations with Cole and he seems very, very happy to be here. He is very, very happy to be here," Rosenior said last week.

"He's a huge part of our plans in the long term. He's an outstanding player. Every player goes through difficult moments in their careers in terms of injury. I don't think it’s any reflection on his qualities. He's an outstanding footballer."

Palmer a potential replacement for Fernandes?

Current United director of football Jason Wilcox was the academy head at City when Palmer was coming through and was of the belief that the attacker could go on to win the Ballon d'Or. Alongside former City chief operating officer Omar Berrada, the pair will oversee recruitment at Old Trafford this summer.

A return to City has been ruled out with Palmer reportedly against the idea of a return to the Etihad Stadium, where Pep Guardiola is still in charge.

And Palmer could be considered a replacement for captain Bruno Fernandes, whose future at United remains uncertain. The Portugal international was linked with a move to Al-Hilal last summer, but rejected a lucrative contract offer from the Saudi Pro League leaders to instead continue in Manchester.

However, Fernandes, who has 18 months left to run on his current United deal, is again being linked with a move away from Michael Carrick's side at the end of the season. United are planning talks with Fernandes and his representatives ahead of the World Cup as they gear up to invest heavily in the midfield this summer.

Casemiro will leave the club at the end of the season, while Manuel Ugarte's future is up in the air having struggled to consolidate a starting spot following his arrival from PSG 18 months ago.

United thriving under Carrick

United have made a flying start to life under Carrick, who was confirmed as Ruben Amorim's successor until the end of the season earlier this month. Carrick oversaw a 2-0 win over rivals City on his first game in charge as goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu wrapped up an impressive Manchester derby victory.

And Carrick followed that up with an 3-2 triumph at Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday night. Lisandro Martinez inadvertently tucked past Senne Lammens in the first half to give the Gunners the lead on home turf.

However, Mbeumo and Dorgu netted either side of half time to put United in front. Mikel Merino levelled matters for the Gunners in the 84th minute, only for Matheus Cunha to bag a fine winner with three minutes to play.

The result extended United's unbeaten run to six matches and saw Carrick's side leapfrog Chelsea into the top four. And next up for United is the welcome of Fulham this weekend.