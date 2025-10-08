FIFA Men's World Cup Malta vs. Netherlands: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview Published Oct. 9, 2025 7:45 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Malta and Netherlands face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Malta vs Netherlands and odds.

How to watch Malta vs. Netherlands

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Malta vs. Netherlands Odds

As of October 9, the Netherlands are favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Malta

9/9: vs San Marino (Win, 3–1)

9/4: vs Lithuania (Draw, 1–1)

6/10: at Netherlands (Loss, 8–0)

6/7: at Lithuania (Draw, 0–0)

3/24: at Poland (Loss, 2–0)

Netherlands

9/7: at Lithuania (Win, 3–2)

9/4: vs Poland (Draw, 1–1)

6/10: vs Malta (Win, 8–0)

6/7: at Finland (Win, 2–0)

3/23: at Spain (Draw, 3–3)

