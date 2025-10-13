Macedonia vs. Kazakhstan: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Macedonia and Kazakhstan face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Macedonia vs. Kazakhstan and odds.

How to watch Macedonia vs. Kazakhstan

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ViX+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Macedonia vs. Kazakhstan Odds

Macedonia is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Macedonia

10/10: vs Belgium (Draw, 0–0)

9/7: vs Liechtenstein (Win, 5–0)

9/4: at Saudi Arabia (Loss, 2–1)

6/9: at Kazakhstan (Win, 1–0)

6/6: vs Belgium (Draw, 1–1)

Kazakhstan