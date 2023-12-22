MLS
Luis Suárez signs with Inter Miami, reunites with former teammate Lionel Messi
MLS

Luis Suárez signs with Inter Miami, reunites with former teammate Lionel Messi

Published Dec. 22, 2023 11:50 a.m. ET

The long-awaited reunion of Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi is now a reality, after the Uruguayan striker signed with Inter Miami on Friday for the 2024 season.

Suárez and Messi spent six seasons together at Barcelona, winning four Spanish league titles and nine other trophies — including a Champions League title — in that span. Suárez is coming off a season where he was best player and best striker in the Brazilian league with Gremio.

"I’m very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami," Suárez said. "I can’t wait to get started, and I’m ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality. I’m optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition."

There had been speculation for months that Suárez would join Inter Miami, especially given his relationship with Messi. Inter Miami won its first trophy — the Leagues Cup — last season shortly after Messi arrived, his signing part of an overhaul that brought elite talent like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to the club, along with coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino. Busquets and Alba also played for Barcelona alongside Messi, and Martino is a former Barcelona coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Suárez joins that mix.

"I will give my all to bring joy to these great fans I’ve heard so much about while I wear Inter Miami colors, and look forward to reuniting with great friends and players," Suárez said. "I’m also eager to meet my new teammates and coaches."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
MLS
Inter Miami CF II
Lionel Messi

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: U.S. Soccer Federation refuses MLS attempt to pull top rosters from U.S. Open Cup

U.S. Soccer Federation refuses MLS attempt to pull top rosters from U.S. Open Cup

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes