English Premier League Liverpool's Deal for Alexander Isak to Reportedly Shatter Premier League Mark Updated Aug. 31, 2025 10:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Premier League transfer fee record is reportedly set to be broken.

Liverpool will spend nearly $170 million (£125 million) to sign star striker Alexander Isak from league rivals Newcastle United, according to multiple reports out of England.

According to the Athletic, Isak's deal will set a new Premier League transfer record, surpassing Chelsea’s £106m signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January 2023. Liverpool’s deal for Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer amounted to a total package with an initial fee of £100 million and additional £16 million in potential add-ons.

Isak will undergo a medical on Monday to complete the deal ahead of the Sept. 1 transfer deadline date.

It continues to be a summer splurge for Liverpool, who won the Premier League last season. The club has spent a reported $393 million (£291 million) to bolster their squad with top names like Germany's Florian Wirtz, the Netherlands' Jeremie Frimpong and England youngster Hugo Ekitike. If the Isak deal does get finalized, it could put Liverpool's spending at over $461 million (400 million pounds).

Isak scored 27 goals in 42 appearances for Newcastle last season, only finishing behind Liverpool stalwart Mohamed Salah's 29 goals in the Premier League.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more