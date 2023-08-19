English Premier League
Liverpool earns first win of EPL season despite mid-game red card
English Premier League

Liverpool earns first win of EPL season despite mid-game red card

Published Aug. 19, 2023 1:08 p.m. ET

Liverpool overcame an early deficit and a disputed red card to beat Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield in the English Premier League on Saturday for its first win of the season.

Bournemouth stunned the host by taking the lead through Antoine Semenyo in just the third minute after Liverpool turned the ball over cheaply deep inside its own half. But Luis Diaz equalized with an acrobatic volley in the 28th and Liverpool was awarded a penalty when Joe Rothwell made light contact with Dominik Szoboszlai just inside the area, and the midfielder fell theatrically to the ground.

Mohamed Salah's spot kick was saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto, but the Egyptian striker slotted in the rebound to put Liverpool ahead.

Alexis Mac Allister was then shown a straight red card in the 58th for kicking Ryan Christie's leg after a mistimed challenge for the ball, giving Bournemouth hopes of a comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

But going a man down seemed to only galvanize Liverpool, and Diogo Jota was on hand to turn in the rebound after Szoboszlai's deflected shot was palmed away by Neto in the 62nd.

After opening the season with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea last weekend, Liverpool has four points from its opening two games, while Bournemouth has one point.

Salah's goal put him past Steven Gerrard into fifth place among Liverpool's all-time leading scorers, with 187.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Which QB-coach duos will dominate their divisions? Odds, predictions

Which QB-coach duos will dominate their divisions? Odds, predictions

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes