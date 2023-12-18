Lionel Messi Lionel Messi's World Cup win one year later, and a whirlwind since Published Dec. 18, 2023 8:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

One year ago today, Lionel Messi finally lifted the World Cup after experiencing heartbreak with Argentina in the previous four editions of the quadrennial tournament.

In honor of the anniversary of Messi's crowning achievement, let's take a look back at what Messi has accomplished in the year since winning the World Cup.

The moment

Re-live it, in all its glory, one year later.

Lionel Messi: Every touch in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup Final victory over France

Lionel Messi is carried through the stadium after Argentina wins the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi brings glory to Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup | FOX Soccer

A hero in Argentina

Following Argentina's dramatic win over France in the World Cup final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, La Albiceleste was celebrated with a parade in Buenos Aires attended by millions. The parade lasted for hours before it was cut short as a result of two fans attempting to jump one of the team's open-top buses.

When Messi returned to Buenos Aires in March for a pair of friendlies against Panama and Curacao , he was mobbed local fans while at dinner and needed security to get in and out of the restaurant.

Return to PSG

Messi returned to training with PSG in January and the club recognized his World Cup win with a guard of honor. His teammate Kylian Mbappé , who scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final against Argentina, was absent from the ceremony.

Messi continued to contribute to PSG's success upon returning, scoring nine goals and assisting six to bring his season total 21 goals and 20 assists, but his relationship with PSG started to sour in February, when PSG was eliminated from the Champions League in the Round of 16 despite having the attacking trio of Mbappé, Messi and Neymar.

Things reached a boiling point between the two sides in May, when PSG suspended Messi for two weeks for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia amid rumors that he was mulling a $440 million per year offer from Al Hilal . Upon returning from suspension, Messi's camp reportedly informed PSG that he would not return to the French club for a third season.

PSG went on to win the Ligue 1, but Messi was jeered by fans at home matches for the remainder of the season, including his final home match.

Messi's decision

With the end of PSG's 2022-23 campaign, Messi became a free agent for just the second time in his career. The three frontrunners for his services were Barcelona, the club he was forced to leave after 22 years due to financial complications; Al Hilal, who had the ability to outbid any of his other suitors; and Inter Miami, the MLS club backed by David Beckham.

Messi's first choice was to return to Barcelona, as he reiterated in a recent interview with TIME, but the same club dysfunction that resulted in his unceremonious exit from the club prevented him from going back. Saudi Arabia was widely viewed as the next-best option due to the financial incentive and the influx of players that joined the league in the winter, including his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo, but Messi instead decided to join Major League Soccer for a deal rumored to be worth up to $150 million in salary and league endorsement deals.

Messi in MLS

It didn't take long for Messi to make his mark on Inter Miami. Before even playing his first match with the club, Messi's arrival led to a Barcelona reunion in South Beach with former Barcelona coach ata Martino signing on as head coach and Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba joining the club on free transfers.

Inter Miami fans had to wait nearly two months for Messi to make his debut, but the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner made it worth the wait. After coming in the 54th minute as a substitute in Inter Miami's Leagues Cup matchup against Mexico's Cruz Azul , Messi scored the match-winning goal for Inter Miami on a free-kick.

[Related: How Lionel Messi turned his dream debut into a touching tribute]

Messi followed his electric debut by scoring a first-half brace in first start for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup against Atlanta United. In his first seven matches for Inter Miami, he scored nine goals and dished out four assists.

Inter Miami advanced to the Leagues Cup final and won by beating Nashville SC in a penalty shootout. Messi scored in regulation and converted his penalty kick in the shootout to win Inter Miami its first-ever trophy and make Messi the most-decorated soccer player ever at the club and international level.

Lionel Messi scores his 10th goal in seven matches for Inter Miami, which went on to win the Leagues Cup title on PKs

[Related: Lionel Messi's MLS move has already exceeded all expectations]

Injury woes

Messi Mania in MLS came to a halt when the 36-year-old sustained a muscle injury that kept him out for four matches, including the U.S. Open Cup final, which Inter Miami lost. Messi attempted to make a comeback with Inter Miami's MLS playoffs hopes fading fast, but his absence proved costly for the club and it was eliminated from playoff contention in October.

Inter Miami and Messi miss the playoffs & is Messi playing for Argentina? | SOTU

[Related: Was Lionel Messi's first season with Inter Miami a failure?]

Awards season

Despite a disappointing end to his first season with Inter Miami, Messi finished his year with a handful of notable accolades, including a record seventh FIFA Men's Player of the Year, a record eight Ballon d'Or and a historic win over Brazil in World Cup qualifying. He was also named the 2023 TIME Athlete of the Year, making him the first men's soccer player to receive the honor.

[Related: Lionel Messi took MLS by storm in 2023. What can the GOAT do for an encore in 2024?]

