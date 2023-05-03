Lionel Messi
Report: Lionel Messi leaving PSG at end of club season
Lionel Messi

Report: Lionel Messi leaving PSG at end of club season

Updated May. 3, 2023 2:05 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi will be on the move again this summer.

The superstar who led Argentina to a dramatic 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup victory in December will leave Paris Saint-German at the end of his second season with the club, his father has reportedly informed PSG officials.

Messi, widely considered one of the greatest soccer players ever, will have several options once he leaves PSG. Rumors in recent months have connected him to David Beckham-owned MLS club Inter Miami, Saudi League club Al Hilal and FC Barcelona, the La Liga club where Messi spent over 20 years and became a superstar after signing with Barcelona's academy as a teenager.

Though Messi reportedly wants to remain in Europe, Al Hilal has reportedly offered him a contract upwards of 400 million Euros per season, and a move there would once again make him league rivals with longtime foe Cristiano Ronaldo. PSG suspended Messi for two weeks on Monday after the 35-year-old took an "unauthorized" trip to Saudi Arabia.

[FOX Sports Insider: Lionel Messi's complex choice around his most logical next destination]

Most of Messi's career was defined by incredible club success with Barcelona but failure to win on the international stage with Argentina. That dynamic has reversed since Messi left Barcelona for PSG in 2021 after the Spanish club could not afford to keep paying his wages due to financial restrictions. Despite assembling a superstar trio of Messi, Brazil's Neymar and France's Kylian Mbappé — the three captains of arguably the three best international men's soccer teams in the world — PSG suffered back-to-back disappointing exits in the Champions League Round of 16 in 2022 and 2023. 

Messi, meanwhile, finally triumphed with Argentina in the 2021 Copá America and the aforementioned World Cup, where he won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also did not help Messi's standing with Parisian fans that Argentina's triumph in an epic 2022 FIFA World Cup Final came against France and hometown hero Mbappé. Messi received boos in a recent home match at the Parc des Princes, and a crowd of PSG supporters delivered anti-Messi chants at the team's headquarters after news of his impending departure broke Tuesday.

Back in his old home stadium of Camp Nou in Barcelona, however, fans have chanted Messi's name during some games and manager Xavi Hernandez — Messi's longtime Barcelona teammate — has said the "door will always be open" for the club icon to return.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Lionel Messi
Paris SG
share
Lionel Messi
Get more from Lionel Messi Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bet Bryce Young as 2023 NFL Rookie of the Year; other best wagers
Bet Bryce Young as 2023 NFL Rookie of the Year; other best wagers
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Schedule Image NBA Playoff Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes