Lionel Messi scores first-half brace in first start for Inter Miami

Published Jul. 25, 2023 8:32 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi is having no issue getting settled with Inter Miami CF. During his MLS regular season debut against Atlanta United on Tuesday, Messi scored a first-half brace in 22 minutes.

Messi has now scored three goals in two appearances for Inter Miami, with his first coming as a substute in the Leagues Cup. Messi started and wore the captain's armband for Inter Miami on Tuesday.

Messi's first goal started with a well-timed lobbed through ball from his former FC Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. Messi didn't connect on his first attempt, hitting the right post, but he grabbed the rebound to open his MLS account and give Inter Miami the lead in the 8th minute.

Messi's second goal came a little over 10 minutes later in the 22nd minute. Messi passed the ball out wide to his new teammate Robert Taylor and made a run toward the box. Inter Miami's star striker Josef Martinez drew the defense towards goal, so Messi had tons of space to get the ball back from Taylor and score.

Messi has now scored against 100 different opponents in his senior career, according to Opta Sports.

Taylor made it 3-0 with a goal before halftime, giving Inter Miami its first 3-0 halftime lead in club history, according to Opta Sports.

Going into Tuesday's game, Inter Miami was last in the MLS Easter Conference with a record of 5W-3D-14L.

