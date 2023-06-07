Lionel Messi Lionel Messi is reportedly joining MLS club Inter Miami on free transfer Updated Jun. 7, 2023 12:01 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Lionel Messi, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina, is joining David Beckham-backed MLS side Inter Miami CF on a free transfer in July, according to multiple reports.

Messi's contract with reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain doesn't expire until June 30, but the club and the player have already announced he's played his last game for PSG. The 35-year-old superstar contributed 16 goals and 16 assists in the French league last season, the latter of which was a league-high.

FC Barcelona appeared to be the front-runners to land Messi on a free transfer due to the player's rumored desire to stay in Europe's top-flight divisions and his relationship with Xavi, but the same financial issues that led to his abrupt exit from the Catalan club will seemingly prevent the highly anticipated reunion from happening.

Messi also passed on a deal from the Saudi Pro League rumored to be worth a whopping $400 million per year. Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and most recently N'Golo Kante accepted huge deals to play in the Saudi Pro League; Messi preferred a return to Barcelona or a new chapter in the United States, according to ESPN.

Messi will join an Inter Miami side that is currently in last place in the MLS Eastern Conference. Messi's former Argentina teammate Gonzalo Higuaín starred for Inter Miami from 2020 to 2022. Inter Miami recently fired manager Phil Neville.

The terms of the deal are unknown, but MLS commissioner Don Garber had previously said the league would think "outside of the box" to get a deal done.

This is a developing story.

