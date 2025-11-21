MLS Cup Quarterfinal Predictions: Will Messi Lead Inter Miami Into Semifinals?

Will Argentina superstar Lionel Messi finally win an MLS Cup final with Inter Miami? Can Germany great Thomas Mueller lead the Vancouver Whitecaps to an improbable title? Or will South Korean sensation Son Heung-min lead LAFC back to the top?

Messi’s latest trophy quest is the obvious storyline heading into the business end of the MLS Cup Playoffs, which resume on Saturday. But he isn't the only big name chasing another piece of silverware.

Let's break down and predict each of the single-elimination games of the MLS Cup quarterfinals:

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC (Saturday, Nov. 22)

Prediction: Vancouver 2, LAFC 1

Because the Canadian club swept FC Dallas in Round One, the 'Caps haven’t played in three weeks. Neither has LAFC, which vanquished Austin FC in a 2–0 series win. But Vancouver — which has been beset by injuries to key players like striker Ryan Gauld and MLS defender of the year Triston Blackmon this season — probably stands to benefit more from the extended break between games.

As much as Messi is the postseason headliner, there will be star power galore north of the border. Midseason arrivals Thomas Muller (Vancouver) and Son Heung-min (LAFC) have electrified their new teams’ respective fan bases since landing over the summer from Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively. With 10 goals in 12 appearances, Son is the more likely match winner. The ‘Caps will be playing in front of an overflow home crowd of more than 53,000 at BC Place, though, which could be consequential in the end.

"It's gonna be an incredible atmosphere," Vancouver’s Sebastian Berhalter said after scoring his first international goal on Tuesday in the U.S. men’s national team’s 5-1 drubbing of Uruguay. "As soon as this whistle [blew], I was just thinking about LAFC on Saturday."

FC Cincinnati v. Inter Miami (Sunday, Nov. 23)

Prediction: Miami 3, Cincinnati 2

Nashville made Inter Miami work to survive their best-of-three, winning at home and forcing a nervy decider in Fort Lauderdale. Unlike last year, when bottom-seeded Atlanta United stunned the Supporters Shield recipient at the same stage, Miami not only survived without suspended star striker Luis Suarez — but advanced in fine style with a Messi-led 4-0 win.

Whether this month’s FIFA window sapped some of that momentum remains to be seen. Miami prioritized the MLS Cup over finishing at the top of the regular season table following its humiliating end to 2024. As a result, they have to travel to Ohio for Sunday’s contest after finishing behind Cincy in the Eastern Conference standings. The soundness of that strategy will soon be tested in front of a sea of orange at TQL Stadium.

Still, Messi is the obvious wildcard. Despite having won every available tile during his unparalleled career, he seems determined to add the title to his collection of silverware (along with another league MVP) and ensure that his stateside adventure is remembered as a success.

Philadelphia Union v. New York City FC (Sunday, Nov. 23)

Prediction: Philadelphia 3, NYCFC 1

Philly went from a rare playoff miss last season to claiming the Supporters Shield as regular season champs under first year boss and coach of the year award finalist Bradley Carnell. They’re playing at home at Subaru Park against an NYCFC side that is decimated by injuries, most notably a knee injury earlier this month to Costa Rican star striker Alonso Martinez.

Union fans won’t sympathize with NYCFC’s flight, not after narrowly losing to their East rival in the 2021 semifinals with most of their starting lineup unavailable because of pandemic-era protocols. A week later, NYCFC would hoist the MLS Cup in Portland.

Philadelphia is still looking for its first league title. A win on Sunday would put Carnell’s squad just one more victory away from hosting the title bout in suburban Chester on Dec. 6. In order to do so, they'll need to put the pressure on a Pigeons squad led by U.S. men's team starting goalkeeper Matt Freese.

San Diego FC v. Minnesota United (Monday, Nov. 24)

Prediction: Minnesota 2, San Diego 0

Expansion darling San Diego is playing with house money, having won the Western Conference in its debut campaign. They then dispatched the Portland Timbers in short order, including a 4-0 pasting in Game 2. Pretty impressive, especially with Danish newcomer Anders Dreyer leading the charge at SDFC.

The Loons have been, too — finishing above perennial MLS Cup contenders Seattle Sounders in league play and then eliminating them on penalties in Game 3 of their unforgettable first round matchup.

It feels like a tossup. However, my hunch is that San Diego’s dream season will finally have to face the cold light of morning when the quarterfinals are complete.