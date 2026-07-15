FIFA Men's World Cup
Harry Kane On Future With England: Lionel Messi Proves There Are No 'Limits'
FIFA Men's World Cup

Harry Kane On Future With England: Lionel Messi Proves There Are No 'Limits'

Updated Jul. 15, 2026 8:37 p.m. ET

Harry Kane is still processing that England blew the World Cup semifinal against Argentina.

With the stunning nature of the 2-1 defeat, it'll be some time before the 32-year-old captain decides his future for the national team. However, the man who took him down on Wednesday offers some hope that the 2026 World Cup won't be Kane's last.

At 39 years old, Lionel Messi's ability to play at such a high level and keep Argentina's World Cup title defense alive into the 2026 World Cup final is inspiring to Kane.

"As you see on the other end with Leo there, he's still performing at the highest level. So I never want to put a limit on these things," Kane said. "It's too early to talk about that. Again, me as a person, it's about taking it year by year."

(Photo by Steph Chambers - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Kane was instrumental in getting England back to the World Cup semifinal. He scored six goals and recorded one assist.

Despite playing striker, he dropped back, contributing to the build-up play numerous times. Kane did so again on Wednesday to help England score first on Anthony Gordon's 55th minute goal.

England’s Anthony Gordon scores goal to take lead vs Argentina | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

England’s Anthony Gordon scores goal to take lead vs Argentina | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

But after dominating the group stage and scoring in knockout round games against DR Congo and Mexico, Kane failed to score in England's quarterfinal match against Norway and semifinal match against Argentina. 

That could leave a bad taste in his mouth and motivate him to return for the 2030 World Cup, seeking to change the narrative, and finish his national team career on a better note."

Playing for England, Kane said, is "my pride and joy." It's what he "loves to do more than anything."

That love for England could drive him to come back for a fourth World Cup tournament in 2030, but confirmation of that reality may not come for a while. 

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