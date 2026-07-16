Lionel Messi's, Argentina's World Cup Final History Ahead Of Sunday's Final

Entering its second consecutive World Cup final, Argentina's journey to defending their 2022 title was nothing but wild. From Lionel Messi becoming the tournament's all-time leading goalscorer to four straight comeback wins, it was going to be difficult to keep Argentina out of the final.

Argentina will face Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, marking the second time the two countries have competed on the World Cup stage. The matchup will feature some of soccer's biggest stars, including Messi and 19-year-old Lamine Yamal going head-to-head.

Here's everything to know about Argentina's journey to the 2026 World Cup final.

Lionel Messi: EVERY TOUCH in Argentina's THRILLING Win Over England 🇦🇷 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Is This Lionel Messi's Last World Cup?

Despite still playing at a high level, the 39-year-old Messi could retire from international competition after this tournament.

If Messi were to continue competing, he'd be 43 years old in the 2030 World Cup, which would tie him for the second-oldest player to play in a World Cup, next to Colombia's Faryd Mondragón.

Did Argentina Win The World Cup?

While Argentina is in contention for a fourth World Cup title on Sunday, they've previously won it in 1978, 1986 and 2022.

Has Lionel Messi Won A World Cup?

Messi won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. Messi scored a brace before Argentina topped France in penalty kicks.

On top of the title, Messi also took home his second Golden Ball award, awarded to the tournament's best player. He earned the 2014 award despite losing in the final to Germany.

How Many Times Has Argentina Won The World Cup?

As we previously mentioned, Argentina has won the World Cup three times: 1978, 1986 and most recently in 2022.

Argentina defeated the Netherlands 3-1 in 1978 while Diego Maradona led the team to a 3-2 win over West Germany in 1986. Their 2022 win was their first title win determined by penalties.

Argentina has lost three World Cup finals, including the inaugural edition in 1930 to hosts Uruguay. It has lost twice to Germany in the final, in 1990 and in 2014.

Messi, Argentina COMEBACK vs England to ADVANCE to FIFA World Cup™ Final 🇦🇷 Back-to-Back Champions?

England vs. Argentina Result At The 2026 World Cup

Argentina and England have met several times at the World Cup. On Wednesday, Argentina stormed back to defeat England 2-1 in the semifinals.

After trailing 1-0 in the 55th minute, Enzo Fernández netted Argentina's first goal in the 85th minute, and Lautaro Martinez's header sealed its win in stoppage time to advance to the final.

Who Did Argentina Beat In The World Cup?

Argentina has won all seven matches it has played so far. It defeated Algeria, Austria and Jordan in group play. Argentina needed extra time to outlast Cape Verde in the round of 32 and needed a thrilling comeback to beat Egypt in the round of 16. Argentina needed extra time again to advance in the quarterfinals, beating Switzerland. Finally, Argentina completed a comeback victory over England in the semifinal on Wednesday.

England vs Argentina Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Semifinals

Who's Leading The 2026 Golden Boot Race?

After the semifinals, Messi and France's Kylian Mbappé are currently tied with eight goals apiece. Not far behind with six goals are England's Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, along with France's Ousmane Dembélé.

Messi holds an edge over Mbappé for first place in the Golden Boot race thanks to his four assists in this tournament. Assists are the first tiebreaker in the Golden Boot race.

Messi currently has the best odds at -250 to win the award, and Mbappé sits right behind with +200 odds.