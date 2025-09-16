FIFA Men's World Cup Lionel Messi Will 'Easily' Make It to 2026 World Cup, Argentina Teammate Says Published Sep. 16, 2025 6:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Messi's workload being carefully managed

Messi has nursed more knocks at club level this season, forcing him to miss the odd game for MLS side Inter Miami. His workload is being carefully managed by club and country, with no unnecessary risks being taken.

GOAT has hinted at international retirement

The South American GOAT recently took in what he expects to be his last competitive outing on Argentine soil, in a World Cup qualifier, and has hinted that international retirement may not be too far off.

Can Messi become a two-time World Cup winner?

Those working with Messi are, however, confident that he will form part of their plans at another major tournament. Romero sees no reason why the iconic No.10 cannot take on the challenge of becoming a two-time World Cup winner.

Why Romero believes Messi will make World Cup

Tottenham defender Romero told reporters when asked about his illustrious colleague: "I can answer about Leo, I think he’s fit, I think he could easily take part. It’s his decision. We all enjoy playing with him, we all enjoy watching him play. For me, and for people who know about football, I think he’s the biggest player in history.

"I love having him as a team-mate in the dressing room and sharing moments with him. We've had some very happy times together. Of course, I think he's going to be right for the World Cup. Of course he is.

"When I'm with the national team, it's still a long time before we start thinking about the World Cup. Lots of months ahead before that comes into the frame. It's all about concentrating on Tottenham."

Caps & goals: Messi's international record

Messi has won 194 caps for Argentina, scoring 114 goals. While facing some big decisions at international level, he also has an important call to make on his domestic future - with a contract extension still being mooted at Inter Miami.

