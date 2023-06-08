Lionel Messi Lionel Messi vs. David Beckham: How the MLS game-changers differ Published Jun. 8, 2023 8:00 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

When David Beckham left the mighty Real Madrid in 2007 to join the LA Galaxy, it brought an unprecedented level of attention to Major League Soccer, a league that had been founded just 14 years prior. Lionel Messi has already generated similar buzz by declaring his intention to sign with Inter Miami CF once his contract expires with Paris Saint-Germain on June 30 — but his arrival will be different in a few ways.

For starters, the MLS is further along than it was 16 years ago and, as a result, the way the league handles these international superstar signings is different. Few people understand that better than Alexi Lalas, who was the president of the LA Galaxy when the club signed Beckham.

"He’s coming to a very different MLS in terms of the numbers of teams but also in terms of the infrastructure," the former USMNT defender said on his podcast "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union." "I think back in the aughts, when I was with the Galaxy and we signed Beckham, we were understandably unprepared for the hurricane that is David Beckham. Inter Miami is a relatively new club, but there is some intrinsic knowledge and history and there should be a template out there.

"I would think that Chris Henderson & Co. down in Miami have been on the phone and sharing best practices. But there’s already stuff in place. When Beckham came, the designated player was done in order to accommodate Beckham, but by all accounts, even though this is a creative deal, it’s still going to fall within the rules and restrictions that MLS has."

The terms of Messi's deal haven't been released yet, but it's rumored to include a percentage of sales from Apple's MLS Season Pass, a percentage of Inter Miami's shirt sales and an ownership stake in the club. Beckham was able to purchase Inter Miami in 2018 for a fixed fee of $25 million as part of the deal he signed with the Galaxy in 2007. The club is currently valued at $600 million and could grow exponentially in the wake of Messi's signing.

Messi, of course, is also a more accomplished player than Beckham was, as explained by "State of the Union" co-host David Mosse.

"He’s certainly the greatest player to play in MLS," Mosse said. "One could argue that David Beckham has higher name ID with non-soccer fans but Messi’s pretty freaking famous as well and is the much greater player, so it is absolutely incredible that this is happening."

Since Messi announced his decision Wednesday to sign with Inter Miami, the team's Instagram account has grown from one million followers to 6.2 million, which is more than the official MLS account, and more than any team in the MLB, NFL or NBA. Messi's personal Instagram account has 469 million followers and counting, making him the third-most followed person on the app.

But the greatest contrast between Messi's decision and Beckham's is the timing, according to FOX Sports TV analyst Stu Holden.

"What makes this deal different is that this is a Lionel Messi, who is widely considered to be and who I believe is the best player to ever play the game, six months off the back of winning a World Cup for Argentina that cemented that status," Holden said. "He’ll be playing in Major League Soccer. You can say, ‘Okay, the guy’s 35 years old, he’s later in his career’ — you’re still going to get some good years out of Lionel Messi.

"And what he has already done, even in just the minutes after his deal was announced — ticket sales for the fall in Major League skyrocketed from $35 to $400 a seat. … This is only the beginning for what this is going to be commercially for this league. That shows you the power of Lionel Messi as a player and his commercial value to this league and taking it to the next level."

Messi contributed 16 goals and 16 assists in the French league last season — the latter figure topped all players. He also won the Golden Ball at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which is awarded to the tournament's best player.

Beckham's impact on soccer in the United States can't be understated, but Messi has the opportunity to make an even bigger one.

