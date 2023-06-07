MLS Inter Miami ticket prices skyrocket in wake of Messi news Published Jun. 7, 2023 6:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Lionel Messi shocked the soccer world on Wednesday with the news he would join MLS franchise Inter Miami CF , and there was an immediate impact on the ticket market.

The Athletic cited a source as saying Messi could make his debut with the club on July 21 in a game against Cruz Azul, and that game immediately saw a huge increase in ticket prices. According to TickPick, the cheapest tickets for that game, which normally sold for $29, were soon going for more than $300.

Tickets for Inter Miami's Aug. 26 game against New York Red Bulls, which would be his first MLS game, rose from $30 to $401. And a Sept. 3 matchup against LAFC went from $81 to $422 following the news.

And prices continue to rise: Forbes reported a 1000% increase in Inter Miami ticket prices overall in the hours after the Messi news broke, adding that the club's average home game ticket price jumped 515%, from $152 at the start of the season to $935.

Inter Miami's season tickets for this season are already sold out, according to the club, but you can "reserve your spot in line" for 2024 season tickets with a non-refundable deposit of $200.

There's an entertaining but expensive season coming soon in South Beach, and MLS fans have Messi to thank for that.

