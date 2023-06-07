MLS 2023 MLS odds: How Lionel Messi's move impacts MLS, Inter Miami's odds Updated Jun. 7, 2023 3:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Apparently, the lure of South Beach isn't just limited to North America's "Big Four" sports.

On Wednesday, superstar Lionel Messi shocked the soccer world by reportedly signing with Inter Miami FC of MLS on a free transfer.

Will Messi bring instant success to Inter Miami?

Bettors seem to think so as Inter Miami's odds of claiming the MLS Cup shortened drastically from +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total) to +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total) at multiple sportsbooks.

One of the world's most decorated athletes, regardless of sport, Messi has won a record seven Ballon d'Or awards as the top player and a record six European Golden Shoes (leading goalscorer in Europe's top divisions). In 2020 he was named to the Ballon d'Or Dream Team. Fans and bettors alike hope he can bring some of this championship-level success to South Beach.

Inter Miami is currently last in the Eastern Conference (5-0-11) with 15 points and 18 matches left in the regular season.

The top nine teams from each conference advance to the postseason.

Messi helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup title by scoring twice in the final against France. His last club was Paris Saint-Germain of France's Ligue 1.

This move to Miami could prove to be a lucrative one for the star as Apple reportedly offered Messi a share of new subscriber revenue to their MLS Season Pass package and Adidas offered a profit-sharing agreement. Adidas has worked with Messi since 2006, and he signed a lifetime footwear deal with the company in 2017.

