Lionel Messi unveiled in Miami after lengthy weather delay

Lionel Messi was introduced to his new home crowd at DRV PNK Stadium in Miami on Sunday after a two-hour weather delay. Messi, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and Golden Ball winner at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, signed with MLS side Inter Miami CF on Saturday.

Inter Miami co-owner and soccer icon David Beckham addressed the crowd before Messi walked out and said that the club will create "unforgettable memories" with the 35-year-old superstar.

"The next chapter of our story starts here," Beckham said.

The club's managing owner, Jorge Mas, added that the Messi's arrival is "a celebration and a gift" to the city and Inter Miami's fans.

Messi and his jersey were then introduced to thunderous applause from the stadium. Messi will wear the No. 10 with Inter Miami.

Following Messi's introduction, Inter Miami presented a tribute video that included messages from Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, NFL legend Tom Brady, United States men's national team coach Gregg Berhatler and musician Maluma.

Messi will be joined at Inter Miami by Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who he played with at FC Barcelona from 2012 to 2021. In that time, the trio won five league titles and one UEFA Champions League.

Busquets was in attendance for Messi's introduction ceremony and was introduced before Messi. Alba has yet to sign his contract with Inter Miami.

Inter Miami is currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a record of 5W-3D-14L. They have 12 games to make up a 12-point gap between and the last wildcard playoff spot.

"Our objective is to be here and to have victories," Messi said.

Messi is set to make his debut from Inter Miami on July 21 against Liga MX said Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

