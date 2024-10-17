Lionel Messi Lionel Messi leaves door open for 2026 World Cup: 'We will see' Published Oct. 17, 2024 5:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi added another award to his collection on Thursday.

Messi became the first recipient of the MARCA America Award, presented by the Spain-based media company. The award recognizes Messi's championship-laden career — one with a record 46 trophies won for club or country, and at least 56 other awards on the individual level.

"It has been quite the journey," the Argentine superstar said in Spanish during a moderated question-and-answer session at Chase Stadium, Inter Miami's home field. "We have experienced so many beautiful things but also complicated moments. In 20 years not everything is beautiful. You cannot win all the time."

ADVERTISEMENT

For Messi, no title outshines the 2022 World Cup with Argentina that helped cement his legacy among the sport's greatest players. However, the 37-year-old Messi has won plenty and still feels the drive to continue adding titles. Similar to his titles with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Messi already has helped Inter Miami win hardware since he joined the MLS club in July 2023.

Although limited to 18 MLS matches this season because of an ankle injury and national team commitments, Messi has 17 goals and 15 assists to help lead Miami to the 2024 Supporters Shield. Miami will have home-field advantage throughout the MLS Cup playoffs which begin next week.

"I was able to achieve the biggest prize, which is the World Cup," said Messi, who had three goals and two assists in a 6-0 Argentina romp past Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. "It is the trophy all of us want when we start playing and I managed to fulfill my dream. We won many titles in Barcelona, Paris. Now we are here with the objective to fight hard for another title."

Messi's contract with Inter Miami runs through next season. And, after his recent goal-scoring performance on Tuesday, Messi could remain energized in his commitments with Argentina through the next World Cup cycle.

"In the moment, we will see," Messi said. "I don't like to accelerate time or look ahead. I try to enjoy every day. I hope I can keep playing at this level to feel good and be happy.

"When I get to do what I love I am happy. I value that more than reaching the 2026 tournament. I haven't set a goal to reach the World Cup, but more so to live day-to-day and be well."

Lionel Messi: Every touch in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup Final victory over France

Inter Miami has one regular-season match left, coming at home Saturday against New England. If Inter Miami wins it would set the MLS single-season points mark with 72, one more than New England had in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Lionel Messi Argentina FIFA Men's World Cup

share