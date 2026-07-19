Has Lionel Messi Played His Final World Cup Game?

Lionel Messi’s 2026 World Cup has come to an end, as Argentina lost to Spain, 1-0, after extra time at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.

Messi, now 39 years old, has not announced whether this was his final World Cup game. But at his age, the possibility of playing in the 2030 World Cup four years from now is low.

Still, Messi had an unbelievable tournament, finishing with eight goals and four assists while putting Argentina on his back as the team chased a fourth straight major international trophy.

An extra-time goal ultimately stopped Argentina from completing that historic run, but Messi did not look his age throughout the tournament. He looked 39 going on 29, playing at a superb level and coming up huge for Argentina in some of its biggest moments.

He took over late in the round of 16 against Egypt, helping Argentina come from behind after trailing, 2-0. He did it again in the semifinals against England, assisting both late goals as Argentina came from behind to reach the final.

If there is one possible source of motivation for Messi to carry on until the 2030 World Cup, it is the fact that Argentina will host one of the centenary celebration matches. The 2030 tournament will be mainly co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay each hosting one match to celebrate 100 years since the first World Cup.

That could give Messi one final chance to play a World Cup match on Argentine soil.

Whether that happens or not, Messi’s 2026 World Cup was another reminder of his greatness. Even at 39, he remained Argentina’s leader, creator and biggest source of magic until the very end.