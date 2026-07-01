Gavi: Lamine Yamal Is 'Best' Player At World Cup, 'Messi Aside'

Spain midfielder Gavi has delivered the ultimate compliment to his Barcelona and international team-mate Lamine Yamal, claiming the 18-year-old sensation is the finest player in world football when excluding Lionel Messi.

The duo are chasing World Cup glory, with Gavi backing the recovering winger to handle the immense pressure during their knockout campaign.

Building match sharpness

Yamal is carefully building his match sharpness after a hamstring injury disrupted his World Cup preparations. The Barcelona winger has gradually increased his playing time for Spain, featuring for 19 minutes against Cape Verde, 45 minutes in a goal-scoring display against Saudi Arabia, and 76 minutes against Uruguay.

Speaking during an interview with La Vanguardia, Gavi emphasised the sheer quality Yamal possesses, even when operating below peak physical condition. Gavi explained: "Perhaps he is not at 100 per cent yet. But Lamine at 70 per cent is already the best. When the matches go by, he will get better."

The Lionel Messi comparison

Despite only being 18, Yamal has already amassed an astonishing list of accolades. The Golden Boy winner lifted the Euro 2024 trophy with Spain and secured three La Liga titles with Barcelona.

Yamal even finished as the runner-up for the 2025 Ballon d'Or, placing just behind Ousmane Dembele. When asked if the teenager is the premier talent on the planet, Gavi offered a massive endorsement by placing him directly behind an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. "Lionel Messi aside, I see him as the best. And I will always go to the death with him, in the good times and the bad," Gavi declared.

Navigating intense global pressure

The intense spotlight of a major tournament can easily overwhelm young players, but Yamal has consistently demonstrated remarkable maturity. Gavi admitted he continues to be amazed by how his colleague navigates global fame without breaking a sweat, having watched his profile skyrocket.

Gavi added: "Sometimes I tell him I don't understand how he does it, because he never gets overwhelmed by people. If I were him, I'd find it incredibly difficult, and I'd get stressed out, but Lamine handles it all very well and seems completely unfazed. It's a really great quality of his."

What comes next for Spain?

Spain will now finalise their tactical preparations for the upcoming last-32 clash with Austria. Manager Luis de la Fuente faces a major selection headache regarding his midfield combination and whether Yamal is fit enough to complete a full match. The European giants must deliver a cohesive performance to advance further and keep their ultimate World Cup dreams alive.