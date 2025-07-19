Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Scores 2, Assists 2 in Inter Miami's 5-1 Rout Of New York Red Bulls Updated Jul. 19, 2025 10:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lionel Messi had two goals and two assists, Telasco Segovia also scored twice, and Inter Miami beat the New York Red Bulls 5-1 on Saturday night.

It was Messi’s sixth multi-goal game in his last seven matches.

Messi became the fifth player in MLS history to record at least 35 goals and 25 assists over a two-year span, joining Robbie Keane (2013-14), Sebastian Giovinco (2015-16), Carlos Vela (2018-19), and Cucho Hernandez (2023-24).

Miami scored two goals in three minutes midway through the first half to take the lead. Messi’s beautiful pass to Jordi Alba tied it at 1-all in the 24th minute. Then Messi's lofted pass over the defense led to Segovia's first goal.

Messi scored on a breakaway in the 60th and he chested down Luis Suarez's pass for a left-footed blast in the 75th for his 18th goal of the season.

Miami (12-4-5) has dominated the past three matchups with the Red Bulls, winning 6-2 on May 3, 2024 and 4-1 on May 3, 2025.

New York (9-9-6) lost for just the second time at home this season, dropping to 8-2-2. The Red Bulls’ 26 points through their first 11 home matches this season had ranked second in franchise history.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the most goals allowed by New York this season.

Lionel Messi Scores Twice & Adds Assist in Inter Miami's 5-1 Win vs. NY Red Bulls | FOX Soccer Lionel Messi delivered a standout performance, scoring twice and providing an assist as Inter Miami defeated New York Red Bulls 5–1 in MLS action. Messi’s connection with Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and his clinical finishing helped power Miami to a dominant victory.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share

recommended Lionel Messi's Multi-Goal Streak Ends At 5 Games With Inter Miami's Loss Item 1 of 1