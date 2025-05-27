Barcelona Lamine Yamal signs contract extension to stay at Barcelona until 2031 Published May. 27, 2025 5:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Teenage star Lamine Yamal has signed a contract extension to stay at Barcelona until 2031, the club announced Tuesday.

The 17-year-old Yamal helped the Catalan club clinch a domestic treble — La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup — with his goals, dribbling and playmaking.

He scored the the decisive goal to clinch Barcelona’s 28th Spanish league title in a 2-0 victory at crosstown rival Espanyol nearly two weeks ago.

Barcelona also reached the Champions League semifinals this campaign.

His big season — he scored 18 goals overall and led La Liga with 13 assists — came after he helped Spain win the European Championship last summer.

Yamal, who turns 18 in July, made his debut in April 2023 at Camp Nou and has already made 106 appearances for Barcelona.

"In 2031, Lamine Yamal is only gonna be 23," the club said in a post on X as a reminder of how young their global star is.

Yamal joined Barcelona's famous La Masia academy at age 7.

