Lamine Yamal Returns To Training With Spain Ahead Of World Cup Opener vs. Cabo Verde

Spain have received a significant fitness boost ahead of the 2026 World Cup with Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams returning to full training.

The dynamic duo had been major doubts for the tournament opener, but their presence at the team's base camp suggests they are ready for the big stage.

Red Fury duo back in action

Yamal and Williams returned to full training with Spain at the team's base camp in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Thursday. The news comes as an enormous relief to head coach Luis de la Fuente, who has been sweating on the fitness of his two most explosive wide players just days before the tournament begins.

Yamal, Williams and Victor Munoz had all missed the final warm-up friendly match against Peru on Monday because of injuries. While the rest of the squad travelled for that fixture, the trio remained at the team's training base to undergo intensive rehabilitation programmes to ensure they could head to the tournament properly prepared.

Yamal overcoming hamstring concerns

There was particular concern surrounding Barcelona star Yamal, who has not played a competitive match since April 22 because of an injured left hamstring. The 18-year-old is considered a vital component of Spain’s attacking philosophy, and his long-term absence had sparked fears that he might miss the group stages entirely.

However, the outlook is now much more positive. Spain coach said last week he expects Yamal to be "ready to play" in Spain's opening World Cup game, although he admitted that the Barcelona winger's involvement could be limited to "just a few minutes." Even a cameo appearance would be welcomed by the Spanish faithful as they look to build momentum early on.

Team morale on the rise

The return of the star pair was met with high spirits within the camp as the European champions finalised their preparations. Teammates celebrated Yamal and Williams' recuperation by inviting them to run the gauntlet at the start of Thursday's training session. The upbeat atmosphere continued as goalkeeper Unai Simon followed the two to celebrate his birthday.

With Yamal and Williams back in the fold, Spain can now focus on the tactical nuances required for their Group H campaign. The blend of youth and experience in the squad has made them one of the pre-tournament favourites, and having their full complement of attacking talent available significantly strengthens that claim.

Road to World Cup glory

The European champions will take on Cabo Verde in Atlanta on June 15 as they begin their quest for a second World Cup title. It is a fixture Spain are expected to win, but the presence of Williams and Yamal adds a layer of unpredictability that Cape Verde's defence will struggle to contain.

The path through the group stage will not be without its challenges. After Cabo Verde, Spain faces Saudi Arabia on June 21 in Atlanta and Uruguay on June 26 in Guadalajara, Mexico. De la Fuente will be hoping that both Yamal and Williams can use the opening match to find their rhythm before the high-stakes clash against the South Americans.