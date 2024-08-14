UEFA Champions League Kylian Mbappé scores in his debut for Real Madrid in UEFA Super Cup Published Aug. 14, 2024 5:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kylian Mbappé has scored in his debut for Real Madrid.

The France captain shot into the top corner off Jude Bellingham's pass in the 68th minute to put Madrid 2-0 ahead against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Federico Valverde scored the opener for the Spanish champions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mbappé joined Madrid to fulfill his childhood dream after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience UEFA Champions League Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe

share